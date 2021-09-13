Ashton Kutcher fans just want the actor to bathe





Actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher appeared on ESPN College GameDay on September 11 as a guest coach for Iowa State University, and in a surprising turn of events, the fans who had gathered near the Jack Trice stadium started what sounded like a song of “Take a Shower!” Public memory doesn’t seem to be so shaky, with them hanging on to comments from Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis about not bathing and not washing their children regularly. Making an appearance on the Dax Shepards Armchair Expert “podcast, the couple admitted that they only wash their children when they spotted dirt on them. If you can see the dirt on them, clean them up,” Kutcher said. Otherwise, it’s no use. The couple went on to say that they weren’t regular bathers themselves. This opened up a whole new box of worms as social media, besides making trucks of memes, very controversial celebrity bathing habits. Kutcher, however, kept his cool throughout the affair. “Ashton Kutcher, who was the latest white celebrity to confirm that she wasn’t really showering properly, gets a shower of ‘take a shower’ chants at #CollegeGameDay,” a Twitter user wrote. “No, the crowd at College Gameday telling Ashton Kutcher to take a shower is hilarious lol,” said another. Some have brought back memes from previous comments. On Dax Shepard’s show, as Kunis revealed she didn’t have hot water that made her skip routine showers, Kutcher said he washed his armpits and crotch daily. but nothing else ever, “a CNN report noted. Kunis, on the other hand, says she washes her face twice a day However, experts suggest that Kunis and Kutchers’ hygiene maintenance practices may not be wrong after all. For children and infants, Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician at Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga., Recommends cleaning with soap once or twice a week, according to a CNN report. Elaine Larson, Emeritus Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia Universitys Mailman School of Public Health, says if you don’t go out every day and come into contact with new germs, it’s okay not to take a bath regularly. With the coronavirus pandemic reducing the number of times humans go out, we live in the same environment and don’t come into contact with unknown germs that need to be eliminated, Larson said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

