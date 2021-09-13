XRApplied partners with Hollywood Creative Academy





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sep 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA or the Company) (CSE: XRA) The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with Hollywood Creative Academy (HCA) under a revenue sharing agreement. HCA offers students short video courses featuring global experts in the fields of AR / VR content creation, music, film / streaming, fashion and more. XRA will release a custom mobile app on iOS and Google Play, then provide ASO / SEO digital marketing services through its proprietary marketing platform to maximize downloads and user acquisition. Matt Coleman, president of the Hollywood Academy, said: HCA and XRA will strive to become leaders in the burgeoning edutainment industry, which is expected to exceed $ 7.8 billion by 2025. Due new forms of learning in the last 18 months of the pandemic, the online education market is booming and we are seeing significant revenue and growth opportunities unfold. Speaking on behalf of XRA, Aleksey Andreychenko said that HCA would be a great proof of concept for what we can accomplish on the digital distribution side, which ultimately leads to monetization. We’re excited to be working with a great company that has great content solutions that we can help them monetize. The Hollywood Creative Academy will launch worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2021. About the Hollywood Creative Academy.HCA produces exciting and engaging short video courses focused on the creative sector, providing exclusive access to entertainment leaders. Experts reveal behind-the-scenes secrets and knowledge in film / TV, streaming, music, fashion, and creative tech – such as AR / VR / MR content creation. HCA’s vision is to develop the next generation of top creators by delivering video tutorials, exclusive webinars, workshops and one-on-one sessions with industry leaders. Students will be able to access content from anywhere in the world. For more information: www.HollywoodCreativeAcademy.com About XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider specializing in delivering profitable AR / VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We achieve this through a suite of exclusive products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR application e-commerce, AR / VR interactive games) that we bring to the general public through our exclusive XRA marketing platform. Further information on XRApplied is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com , on the CSE website, www.thecse.com , and the company’s website, www.xrapplied.com For more information about the company, please contact:

