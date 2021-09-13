Mallika Sherawat Says She Has Been Harassed Out Of Country By Women: “Men Have Never Had Any Problems With Me” | Bollywood

Actress Mallika Sherawat said she decided to leave the country for a while after being harassed by a certain section of the press, which reportedly described her as a fallen woman.

In an interview, Mallika Sherawat said that the company has evolved over the past few years, where people are more tolerant of the genre of films it was making when it was just starting out.

She told Bollywood Bubble, There was a lot of judgment, that she has no morals, she’s a fallen woman, look at the kind of scenes she does, she wears a bikini, kisses in the ‘screen. But it’s all part of the experience, and I’m really happy that there has been a lot of growth in the company. People have become more tolerant. Today, frontal nudity is not a big deal

Mallika said she was targeted by a certain section of the media, mostly women, as men never had any issues with her. She said, Some part of the media was very They bullied and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because And most of them were women. Men have never had a problem with me. Men have always liked me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so mean to me. And it took me out of the country for a while because I wanted to take a break. But today they accept me more, and they are more loving, which I really appreciate.

After a first wave of success, Mallika moved overseas and worked on international projects in Hollywood and China. She was last seen in the independent film RK / RKAY, and will soon be seen in the streaming series Nakaab, starring Esha Gupta.