From Amitabh Bachchan to Ashutosh Rana, 5 Bollywood celebrities with a natural flair for speaking Hindi Shuddh





Hindi Diwas 2021: As the special day for the Hindi language is just around the corner, we brought you the top 5 Bollywood celebrities with a flair for speaking Hindi Shuddh. Scroll down to find out more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi is the official language of the Indian Union. Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 to celebrate the language. It is one of the important days for all Indians as the day marks the Hindi language as the official language of the Union of India. Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year to honor and promote it. As Bollywood is the Hindi film industry, all the movies that are made are in Hindi and some celebrities have their talent for speaking Hindi. These Bollywood celebrities not only speak pure Hindi but also write shayaris and poems in the language that amazes the world. Speaking pure Hindi is an art practiced by some Bollywood celebrities. As Hindi Diwas is fast approaching and to celebrate this special day, we brought you the top 5 Bollywood celebrities who have mastered the art of speaking Pure Hindi. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is one of those actors who have a perfect command of all languages, but especially Hindi. He is known for his talents as a speaker. Amitabh Bachchan was born to the famous poet Harivanshrai Bachchan and has a natural flair for speaking impeccable and pure Hindi. He also composes his own poetry and Shayari in the Hindi language. Pankaj Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi is fluent in Hindi and is often seen speaking Hindi Shuddh. Pankaj Tripathi has made several films and especially his roles show him as a great speaker of the Hindi language. The actor often shares his tweets or posts in the Hindi language and has also claimed that promoting the Hindi language is his duty. Manoj Bajpayee The Family Man actor has a huge following and his work in Hindi cinema is unmatched. He also has a perfect command of Hindi and is often seen having conversations in the pure Hindi language. The actor certainly has a flair for speaking Hindi Shuddh. The actor expressed his dedication to the Hindi language as he prefers to read scripts in Hindi only and also determines the Hindi language as his strength. Annu kapoor Annu Kapoor has done several shows in Hindi and his command of Hindi is unwavering and he is known to speak the purest words in the language. His Hindi vocabulary is commendable and has earned him many passages for the same. Annu Kapoor presents a TV and radio show in Hindi and the public is fond of her public speaking skills. Ashutosh Rana Ashutosh Rana is a professional actor-writer known for his works in the Hindi language. The actor is often seen using the Hindi Shuddh language in his conversations and mainly writes his books in Hindi. The actor speaks flawless Hindi and has a flair for writing shayaris and poetry in Hindi. Posted by: Ashita Singh

