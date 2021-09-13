Kangana Ranaut says she won’t follow her sister Rangoli Chandel anymore, tells her “I don’t need you in my life” in hilarious video





Actor Kangana Ranaut thinks the industry in the South is a much more harmonious and family-friendly place to work than Bollywood. The actor, whose film Thalaïvia, just released, believes Bollywood has a lot to learn from other industries. Kangana also explained that her unfiltered opinions got her in trouble and that she faced financial repercussions.

In an interview with RJ Raunac, Kangana was asked to voice her political views and take sides, for which she is heavily criticized, on social media. Speaking of this, she said, “When I look around the country, and saw this as an actor, if you’re talking about breaking up the country, there is no problem. But if you’re talking about bringing it together, there’s a problem. Mentioning the repercussions of when she voiced her opinions, she said: “My brands gave up on me, my contracts were terminated, I suffered a financial loss of several million dollars.” When asked if she thinks twice before posting on social media, she categorically replied that she does not, as she is quite “blunt” that way. “My approach to life is exactly as I am, I am not double-sided. My thought process can be layered and complex, but there are not two faces, one for the audience and one for me, there is only one. Speaking of the difference between Bollywood and industry in the South, Kangana said: “This spirit of unity is not present in Bollywood, to move the industry forward. There are a lot of jealous people, like a crab mentality, to put others down. This is where they focus. I hope that will change. Asked who she’d like to stop following on Instagram, she joked, “I’m not going to follow Rangoli anymore,” to avoid further controversy. Rangoli Chandel is Kangana’s sister. The host of the show also dared to call her last number dialed, which was her sister, and tell her that she didn’t want them in her life anymore. As Kangana made the call, her sister replied, “Main phir bhi rahoongi (I will always stay).” Kangana said, “This is my sister’s spirit”. Kangana Thalaivii’s film, which is a biopic of J Jayalalithaa, was released on September 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-says-she-would-unfollow-sister-rangoli-chandel-tells-her-dont-need-you-in-my-life-anymore-7505339/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

