The eyes of Tammy Faye: “a bait for the Hollywood Oscars”

There aren’t many onscreen heroines with the garish bad taste of Tammy Faye Bakker, brought to flamboyant life by Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. But the real Tammy was also a one-of-a-kind spectacle. In the 1970s and 1980s, comedians laughed at her tarantula-like false eyelashes and crying spells. But she was also adopted by her target audience, viewers of the popular daily talk show in which she starred with her husband, Jim Bakker, one of the most successful televangelists of the time. He preached to converts and asked them for money, and she sang religious songs on a show that aired on their own thriving satellite television network. They even built a Christian theme park, Heritage USA. The empire collapsed after Jim admitted in 1987 to paying secret money to a woman he had a one-night stand with, and two years later he was convicted of fraud in raising funds for their business. The day he was convicted, Tammy Faye, still the show woman, sang on the steps of the courthouse.

Looking back, she is a fascinating cultural figure for deeper reasons. Tammy Faye lived at the crossroads of fame, money, politics and religion at a crucial turning point in American history. The Bakkers became household names as evangelical Christians gained political power behind Ronald Reagan. The rift between those who loved and those who despised Tammy Faye foreshadowed the deep liberal-conservative divide in American politics today. Who was this woman, and what did she know of the scandals and political maneuvers that swirled around her?

There had to be a lot of fancy ways to go deeper into all of this onscreen, but Chastain, who spawned the project and is a producer and star, and her colleagues opted to do something simpler. The Eyes of Tammy Faye is the definition of the Hollywood Oscars bait, with a dynamic performance that changes physical form at its center, and a storyline that suffers from all the flaws of a standard biopic. From childhood Tammy to her post-scandal life after she divorced Jim in 1992, the story zooms in from event to event, from wig to wig, from chunky red curls to chunky blonde curls, without letting us see why the things happened. Director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) always gets things moving and lively. The bright turquoise dresses of the costumes and oversized earrings capture Tammy’s exaggerated ’80s style. But The Eyes of Tammy Faye is exactly what you’d expect from an unimaginative biopic: colorful, energetic, and superficial.

The feature film is based on Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary, also called The Eyes of Tammy Faye, to which Bakker herself contributed. The two try to redeem her from the mockery. And the two tell the story from her perspective, though Abe Sylvia’s script largely wastes that advantage, revealing what Tammy saw but rarely what she thought.

Tammy’s Pentecostal mother, played by Cherry Jones with her usual ease, puts the fear of God in the child. When Tammy is a young woman, Chastain appears in a puffy blonde wig and gives us the character who never really goes away, a laughing, upbeat innocent with a little girl’s voice. Throughout the story, Chastain makes us believe that Tammy truly loves God and others. She does justice to her singing charisma and to the air. It’s a dazzling performance even as the character ages and the actress acquires more padding and prosthetics, more layers of silver eye shadow. (The real Tammy Faye, who has never been charged with any crime, died in 2007).

In Bible College, Tammy meets Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield with just the right amount of smirk and sordidness for us to notice him, but not enough to make us turn away. Tammy loves makeup and music, which her church disapproves of. Bakker, in a practical turn to preaching, said, “God doesn’t want us to be poor. They have found their soul mates.

Tammy is often the mastermind behind Jim. She sees evangelist Pat Robertson’s TV show and tells Jim he’d be even better at it. And at a luncheon for televangelists and their wives, she walks past the women’s table and joins the men surrounding influential and arch-conservative Jerry Falwell. Like Falwell, Vincent D’Onofrio has the right glasses but is little more than a foil for Tammy. He rages against feminists and gays, and she gently says that she sees everyone as a human being whom God loves.

Tammy Faye was, in fact, ahead of her time and out of step with her church in her support for gay rights. In a recreated scene from her show in 1985, she talks to a gay man with AIDS, crying, “How sad that we as Christians did not go to an AIDS patient and put our feet up. arms around them and tell him we care. ” It’s a revealing moment, but just one more stop as the story progresses, Jim sexually ignores Tammy and she delves into her own stereotype. “These are my trademark,” she says when a makeup artist dares to offer to remove her false eyelashes.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye works pretty well on its own limited terms, save for the giant question that he teases and never actually engages with. What did Tammy know? She sees Jim fighting with another man and looks alarmed. She dismisses the claims that he’s gay, then turns around, lets her smile fade, and pops another tranquilizer. When reports surface about Bakker’s financial schemes, she tentatively tells him, “We’re not doing anything wrong. “He replies:” Is that a question? Ignoring the chance to find out more, she simply says “No.” Willful blindness, even if summarily fulfilled, does not exactly make her the hero that this engaging and frustrating film claims to be. Tammy Faye’s eyes aren’t nuanced, but no one has ever said that nuance and the Oscars go hand in hand.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye opens September 17 in the United States.

