Ajay Devgn Wish Son Yug Happy Birthday With Invisible Photo: Happy Times Just Means Being Around You | Bollywood





Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug turned a year older on Monday. Ajay shared an unseen photo of the 11-year-old basking on a net suspended above the water, casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts. Happy birthday boy. Happy times just mean being around YUG. Wait till you wake up and blow out the candles, the message was captioned. Wishes from several fans poured in in the comments section. + Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji also wished him on Instagram. She shared photos of them posing together. She has even been seen kissing him on the cheek in some photos. Happy birthday my yugga! My delicious and delicious squiggly wiggly wise and affectionate boy! I love you with all my crazy heart! @kajol can’t believe he’s 11 @ajaydevgn, she captioned his post. + Ajay and Kajol welcomed Yug on September 13, 2010. They also have an 18 year old daughter named Nysa. During an appearance on What Women Want in 2019, Kajol said that when it comes to Nysa and Yug, Ajay is not cold. If he had what he wanted he would be the overwhelming presence that would kinda like completely, What are you doing ?, Five minutes here, five minutes there and all that, she said. said, adding that he wants to know everything about everything. Also Read: Ajay Devgn Shakes Gray Beard At Bodyguards Birthday Celebration, Fans Love Him For Keeping It Natural Recently Ajay was seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war drama, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on Disney + Hotstar last month with mostly negative reviews. Ajay will soon make his web-series debut with Rudra, a remake of the British series Luther, which will see him as a couple opposite Esha Deol. It also has Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, Thank God and the remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi in the works. Apart from that, Ajay will also return to directing with Mayday, in which he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

