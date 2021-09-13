Telugu actor P Navdeep appears before ED for money laundering investigation-Entertainment News, Firstpost





P Navdeep is the latest of 10 Tollywood personalities questioned in connection with a money laundering investigation in connection with a high-end drug racket that was dismantled in Hyderabad in 2017.

Telugu actor P Navdeep appeared before the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) on Monday in a money laundering investigation linked to high-end drug trafficking that has been dismantled in the city in 2017. Navdeep is among 10 personalities from Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, whom the ED has summoned to appear before it in the sensational racketeering of supplying high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA, which has been dismantled by the ban and excise of Telangana. department. Since August 31, famous filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh, actors Nandu, Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja have so far appeared before the central agency. The drug racketeering was exposed in July 2017, and several cases related to drug trafficking were recorded and more than 20 people were arrested, including a US citizen, who was a former aerospace engineer and had worked with NASA , a Dutch national and a South African National, in addition to seven BTech graduates employed in multinational companies here. The names of some Tollywood personalities were released during the questioning of those arrested in connection with the racketeering. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department, as part of its investigation, also investigated the drug’s alleged links to Tollywood, and then interviewed 11 people related to it. to the Telugu film industry, including actors and directors in addition to the driver of one of the actors, and had also collected hair and nail samples. The SIT questioned them to find out whether they had any links with racketeering as consumers or suppliers or with those arrested. The ED summoned the Tollywood personalities who were among those interviewed by SIT, and they were asked to appear before it. The racket supplied high-end drugs such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), and it is suspected that people in the film industry, multinational company employees and students were included. among their clients. Orders were placed through the “Darknet” (secret websites or online networks) and the drugs were delivered by courier, including from abroad, investigators said.

