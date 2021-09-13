Massachusetts Cinema Tax Credit to Bring Business to Bay State





Spotted, rolling down the night streets of Cambridge: Okoye, the leader of Dora Malaje, Wakanda’s fierce all-female security force. It’s the fictional home of Marvel Studios comic book superhero Black Panther, who came to life in the 2018 global blockbuster of the same name. The filming night a few weeks ago will be part of the 2022 sequel, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. No one knows how the filming in and around MIT, and at least one other location in Boston, figures in the closely watched plot. But rabid fans are probably not wrong in speculating that it is Shuri, the sister of the Black Panthers, the intelligent scientist who runs the country’s high-tech lab. It makes sense that she consults an MIT mentor or seeks advice on her latest futuristic gadget. Now, I can imagine that many of you are not at all interested in the Marvel Universe featuring superheroes like Black Panther and the dozen others like Hulk, Black Widow, and Captain America from the famous Avengers: Endgame. But if this fictitious universe does not capture you, there is the universal attraction of fattening the portfolio of States. Filming the new chapter in Black Panther history in Bay State is a “ka-ching!” moment supported by the now permanent Massachusetts Film Tax Credit. Governor Charlie Baker recently signed a legislative compromise in Budget 2022 that requires 75% of the production budget or filming days to be spent in the state. I’ve always been a fan of the Film Tax Credit, which also benefits GBH, as a win-win for the state and the local film, television and streaming industry. The history and architecture of the state draw legions of tourists and provide a perfect backdrop for productions. In the recently released Free Guy movie, actor Ryan Reynolds finds himself living in a video game. Downtown Boston serves as the main setting, while many scenes were filmed in nearby locations including Revere Beach and Worcester. Expect more tourists who, like me, love to visit the sites where the filming took place. Free Guy opened exclusively in theaters with over $ 10 million in ticket sales, then took a top box office spot for week two, adding $ 18.8 million. Obviously, these films are extremely lucrative for actors and creators, but they also provide a regular salary for the hundreds of members of the production crew who take care of the cameras, set the shooting schedule, dress the set, coordinate props, light up the stage and manipulate costumes. and hairstyle and makeup. Chris O Donnell, commercial director of the local union that represents film and television production technicians and a host of others told the Lowell Sun, It’s not about Hollywood. It’s about jobs for people here. And that doesn’t take into account the additional production expenses for local goods and services, which support a myriad of small businesses. Georgia, now known as South Hollywood, used its tax credit to become a hotspot for film and television productions. The state has made billions of dollars from films like the first Black Panther film, which at $ 1.3 billion became the third highest grossing film of all time in the country. But this round table, due to the filming of the Grand Boston Black Panther, Massachusetts is able to collect profits that could have been only Georgia. Now that the Massachusetts tax credit is permanent, I hope longtime critics stop criticizing it. With enthusiastic promotion, Massachusetts can use the tax credit successfully to compete. And the state’s investment can be more than offset by a robust schedule of film and television productions. Hollywood on the Charles sounds great.

