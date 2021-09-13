Actor Scott Weintraub returns to Portsmouth NH for one-man show

The last time I interviewed Scott Weintraub, he and a cast of talented actors were playing a cabaret called We Sing, We Dance, etc. aboard a local cruise ship. This was in the early 1980s. Scott was also part of the Music Hall’s first revival. He and his wife Nancy also avoided the closure of the Prescott Park Summer Festival. Classically trained stock actor imported from the Big Apple, Scott Weintraub was handsome, hilarious and bursting with energy. We all knew this guy was moving. He did.
Then the cruise ship caught fire. My journal has closed. Prescott Park has recovered. And after 10 years of making Portsmouth audiences pale, Scott Weintraub packed his bags and left us. But this month, four decades later, the prodigal actor who played a key role in the renaissance of Portsmouth’s performing arts is back.
His hour-long cabaret is aptly titled Scott Weintraub: Return to Portsmouth. Tickets for the three-day event can be hard to find. Performances will take place at the intimate Pontine 1845 Plains Schoolhouse on the weekend of September 24-26. But all shows will be filmed with plans to present an edited version online via Zoom the following weekend of October 1-3.
Through songs and anecdotes, I’ll explore my time in Portsmouth, Scott told me from his California home last week. “Why did I come here in the first place?” Why did I stay so long? And why do I keep coming back?
