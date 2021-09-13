Gul Panag buys retro Jawa 42 motorcycle





Gul Panag is a well-known actor and model of our country. She is also a professional airline pilot, marathoner, road trip and animal lover. Gul has just added a retro Jawa 42 motorcycle to his garage. She has a custom 42 finished in the Lumos Lime color scheme. The images were shared on her Instagram. The post also states that Gul was confused between 42 and Perak. Gul’s 42 has colorful stripes in our flag paint schemes around the Jawa emblem on the fuel tank and on the side panels. The fuel tank cover is named after the actress and her year of birth. It seems that she also went for official Jawa accessories. We can see a matte black bumper, short mosquito net, headlight grille and hammer-shaped spoiler. The Jawa 42 is powered by a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 293cc engine. The engine develops 27.3 PS of maximum power and a maximum torque of 27.05 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The 42 starts at Rs. 1.69 lakhs ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 1.83 lakhs ex-showroom. Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650: What It Will Look Like According to the Instagram post, Gul was also considering the Perak, Jawa’s flagship motorcycle. It is the most affordable bobber type motorcycle you can get in our country. It is therefore a single-seater motorcycle with a very attractive design. The Perak is powered by a liquid cooled 334cc single cylinder engine which is also liquid cooled. It delivers a maximum power of 30.64 PS and a maximum torque of 32.74 Nm. It is also mated to a 6-speed transmission. Perak starts at Rs. 2.06 lakhs ex-showroom. Gul Panag and his motorcycles Royal Enfield Electra Ball Gul Panag’s wedding vehicle was a Royal Enfield Bullet with a sidecar. So it should come as no surprise that she has a real Bullet Electra with the 350cc cast iron engine. She once said that the new Royal Enfield engines could be more reliable, but she still loves the good old thud that only cast iron engines can deliver. Royal Enfield was also the first motorcycle she ever rode. She was only 17 when she rode her first motorcycle. BMW F650 Funduro When Hero and Honda were still together, they decided to bring the BMW F650 Funduro motorcycle to India in the 1990s. The F650 Funduro was a dual purpose motorcycle, powered by a 650cc single cylinder engine producing 48 hp. The F650 did not have a very long lifespan as it was priced at Rs. 4 lakhs which was very expensive at the time. For this reason, Funduro was soon canceled. However, you can still find some running due to the rugged engineering of BMW Motorrad. Bonneville Triumph Gul also owns a Triumph Bonneville T120. Triumph is known for its iconic designs and refined engines. Bonneville is also designed to have a retro look but comes with modern equipment and an engine. Bonneville gets a 1,200 cc engine that develops 80 hp of maximum power and 105 Nm of maximum torque. Also Read: Meet ‘Kush’ A Custom Built, Track Ready KTM RC390 From Rajputana Customs

