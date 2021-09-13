Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor express anger over crimes against women







Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt

Image Credit: Instagra, .com / anushkasharma, Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan, Instagram.com/aliabhatt

Bollywood women are fed up with Indian newspapers inundated with headlines about violent crimes against women. Using their star power of social media, with millions of fans combined, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu have all expressed their anger at the increase in these hate crimes. Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Dubai with her husband Virat Kohli, also paused her arrival messages to amplify a message shared by other Bollywood greats. Alia bhatt

Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

[expletive] that is happening? It’s infuriating, Bhatt wrote on Instagram Story, while sharing an article posted by an Indian journalist lamenting the same while sharing the news of a 30-year-old woman who had succumbed to injuries while following a treatment in Mumbai after being raped and brutalized with rods. Anushka sharma

Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma

Sharma, who has championed women’s rights, also expressed her anger. Enough man !! Provide a safe environment for girls and women! Is that too much to ask. Pannu was of the same opinion. Today’s news … everyday … goes like this … because she fought too hard! This is the price she paid for it, fighting for her life, Pannu added. Taapsee Pannu

Image Credit: IANS

Even as Kapoor Khan shared the post on his Instagram story, Kalki Koechlin responded to the news with a suggestion from him. Is there a way to make the accused one of these crimes? How old are they? What do they do? Do they have a record of past crimes? These are people who live among us, we need to highlight them, she posted. Kalki Koechlin

Image Credit: IANS

Actress Bhumi Pednekar also shared her take on her Instagram story. As a woman living her dreams today, with a life full of aspirations, I am nauseous that abuse against women has become an integral part of our society. Every day we wake up to multiple overwhelming incidents. The crimes are becoming more and more heinous and the number is increasing. We need change. Enough is enough, she posted. Bhum pednekar

Image Credit: Twitter

Name them. Hold them accountable to other men. As women are made to do at every step, suggested actress Mini Mathur. According to figures released by the National Commission for Women (NCW) this month, India recorded a 46% increase in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of this year compared to the period correspondent from last year. According to data, the NCW received 19,953 complaints of crimes against women from January to August of this year. This number is up from the 13,618 complaints reported during the same period in 2020.

