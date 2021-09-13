Malayalam film actor Rizabawa has died | Kerala News





Kochi: Actor Rizabawa, best known for his role as John Honai in the 1990 Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar died here on Monday. He was being treated in a private hospital for kidney problems. He was 55 years old. He made his acting debut with the film Dr Pasupathy directed by Shaji Kailas. But he got his big break with the director duo Siddique-Lal in the movie In Harihar Nagar. His role of John Honai became a big hit and is still one of the golden figures of Malayalam cinema beloved by audiences for his villainous nature. Rizabawa went on to star in over 100 films, mostly as a villain, in the 1990s. He was last seen in the 2018 film Velakkariyayirunnalum Neeyen Mohavalli

His other notable films include “Kabuliwala”, “Nerariyan CBI”, “Cover Story”, “Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava”. He then turned to the small screen industry, appearing in a number of Malayalam soap operas.

He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Dubbing Artist in 2010 for the film Karmayogi. He made his first studies at the St Sebastian school in Thoppumpady. He entered the film industry after learning the nuances of theater. Rizabava was seen in a central role in Amina Tailors (1991) also starring Parvathy

He made his first foray into cinema in 1984 with the unreleased ‘Vishupakshi’. A still from the 2005 film Maanikyan

In the 1990s, he appeared in films primarily as a villain or character artist, albeit occasionally. For the past decade, he has been involved in financial litigation. Speaking of the actor’s death, ace director Shaji Kailas said he was a very calm personality and easy to work with. “We used to talk to each other regularly and we talked about it very recently too. His reverence so young is difficult to accept … I have lost a good friend and above all a very good human being”, he said. he declares. Veteran comedian and character actor, and former head of the Malayalam Acting Corps AMMA, Innocent, who played a key role in Rizabawa’s debut film, said: “Although we will all react to the news of a colleague’s passing. with words like unexpected, sad and what not, I really feel deeply sad. “ “He was a really very nice person and most of all someone who was very calm and did his job with a lot of passion. He will be missed by all of us,” he said.

