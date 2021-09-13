Film festival preview: Selected short films provide a preview of the film festival

PORT TOWNSEND – In “The Queen of Basketball,” everyone steps aside so that Lusia Harris can tell her story – her own true, flamboyant story.

In “The Captain”, Sadie Samuels, 27, beams as she talks about her life as the only female lobster in the port of Rockport, Maine.

In the animation “Dancer by the Sea”, the woman in the title befriends a dancer of another species.

These are three of the seven shorts – the longest of which is 22 minutes – in the Port Townsend Film Festival Preview, available to stream on demand Tuesday through Thursday.

It’s over a week before the main event, a mix of online and outdoor movies from September 23 to October 2. 3.

Preview tickets are $ 15 per household via the festival’s Eventive portal: go to watch.eventive.org/ptff2021, look under Special Events and click Festival Preview.

Since PTFF presents the preview in collaboration with the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, www.biartmuseum.org also contains information.

The PTFF Preview, totaling 72 minutes, is a collection of short films selected to give viewers a taste of things to come, said Janette Force, executive director of the festival.

Trailblazer athlete Lusia Harris tells her own story in “The Queen of Basketball,” a Port Townsend Film Festival documentary. (photo courtesy of the Port Townsend Film Festival)

This painting “includes dramatic stories, animations, inspiring profiles of courage and just enough laughter,” she said, to remind us that the world is still a place of wonders.

One of the comedies is the ultra-short “Photo Op”, about a man who, without realizing it, hands his smartphone to a passer-by who offers to take a picture of it. What happens next is a commentary on how many of our lives can be carried in this electronic device.

“The Beauty President” is a political documentary starring drag queen Joan Jett Black – and an example of how a whole life story can fit into the short film format. Next to it is the 3 minute and 46 second drama, “Thoughts and Prayers,” a snapshot of lives cut short. In its intro packed with the PTFF preview, Force calls this film “cold and beautiful”.

“The Affected”, a drama that mixes suspense, dark humor and social commentary, completes the preview. A Norwegian tale set on a commercial plane about to take off, it shows how we all react differently to events unfolding around us. The questions raised are: who should intervene? We’re all on the same plane, aren’t we?

The full film festival kicks off next week with plans for a trio of outdoor films to be shown on the big screen on Taylor Street in downtown Port Townsend. They are “Lily Topples the World”, starring Lily Hevesh, a domino-toppler globetrotter, on September 24; “Legally Blonde” with her screenwriter Kiwi Smith, a Chimacum High School alumnus, on September 25; and “A League of Their Own,” starring Madonna, Geena Davis and Tom Hanks on September 26. Entrance will be free for all and masks will be strongly encouraged throughout these events; the pre-show starts at 7.15 p.m. and the screenings at 7.30 p.m.

For details on the outdoor films and the more than 80 films available to stream during the 11 days of the festival, see PTfilmfest.com, E-mail [email protected], or call 360-379-1333.

The website has synopses, trailers, and passes for sale, as well as information on the opening night presentation of “East of the Mountains” with Tom Skerritt and Mira Sorvino. The screening will include an interview with Skerritt, who receives the 2021 Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



