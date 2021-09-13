KGF star Yash could have made his Bollywood debut with (now) Saif Ali Khan’s film, but he turned down the offer!





KGF star Yash is a popular name in the Southern entertainment industry. His Bollywood debut has been in the headlines for quite some time now. But it seems he’s not quite ready for the same thing yet and is just making films in the South. Do you all know that he allegedly offered Laal Kaptaan which eventually went to Saif Ali Khan? Scroll below to read the scoop. Yash has enjoyed a huge following since his stint at KGF became a big hit. According to a Bollywood Life report, Laal Kaptaan was first offered to KGF star Yash, but he rejected the film. He was offered the lead role in the film which was eventually played by Saif Ali Khan. Laal Kaptaan was released in 2019 and did not perform well at the box office. This revenge drama is drawn around the life of a Naga Sadhu named Gossain (Saif Ali Khan), who is also a bounty hunter killing gold coins. Set in the late 1700s there are flashes of the Battle of Buxar, the early years of the British East India Company and beyond it all we have Gossain searching for his revenge. Can you imagine Yash playing the role of Saif in the movie? It would have been something completely different from what the KGF actor has done in the past. Meanwhile, the Lucky actor is now gearing up for the release of Part 2 of the KGF franchise which stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The directors have postponed the film’s release as they want their fans to feel the thrill on the big screen once the theaters are fully open and running successfully. What do you think of Yash rejecting Saif Ali Khans Laal Kaptaan? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: When Shawn Mendes said his relationship with Camila Cabello was definitely not a publicity stunt Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

