Entertainment
Aymen Saleem explains why she temporarily quit acting after Chupke Chupke drama – fame
Aymen Saleem, the revolutionary actor of the drama Chupke chupke, appeared on a talk show to explain her reasons for leaving the entertainment industry, only to return shortly thereafter.
Saleem was a favorite among fans of the drama Chupke chupke and his on-screen association with YouTuber and actor Arslan Naseer was particularly appreciated. Saleem and Naseer recently appeared on Time out with Ahsan Khan, the talk show hosted by actor Ahsan Khan on Express television.
Khan spared no time in asking Saleem why she had stopped acting and then decided to return. “I thought you left the [acting] field and then I found out you hadn’t. There is a lot of confusion here. Why did you announce that you were gone [acting] and then are you there? ”he asked.
“I come from a corporate background. When I entered the industry, I was really not fully prepared. [entertainment] the industry is quite different from others [job] Industries. I did investment banking in New York, I did consulting. I am talking about these industries. Getting into showbiz is a whole different ball game.
“I wasn’t really sure I wanted to [pursue acting] or not, “Saleem continued.” Alhumdulillah Chupke chupke was such a success and we received so much love and support that if I’m being completely honest I was a little overwhelmed. It was so. I was very grateful for it and I was humbled by it but I was not sure I was ready for it. Do I really want to do this or not. So I wanted to take a step back, reassess what I want to do and then if I come back, I should come back to stay. ”
Khan pushed Saleem a bit more on the subject. “You know sometimes you go through phases in which you do not want to work and you leave. But why did you think you had to announce [your leaving]? He asked.
“To me, it’s not real until you announce it,” the actor pointed out. “I wanted a break. I wanted to reassess whether I really wanted to do this or not. I have a bit of a hard time saying no [when people approach me]. I find it difficult to assess whether such and such is good or such. I reconnected with my mentors in the industry and they really helped me during this time of doubt and uncertainty, ”she explained.
“I didn’t just change jobs. I didn’t just move from bank to bank. It’s just a nine-to-five career change and what changes the most are the people with who you work for me [the entertainment industry] was a complete change. It’s not like once I get off the set and down I am no longer Aymen Saleem. I am still Aymen Saleem. In the entertainment industry, you always have to be in character, even when you are in the public eye. I have always been as I am. Glam life wasn’t me so I wanted to make sure I was ready for it, ”she said.
Saleem had already taken to Instagram to announce that she “would no longer play”. “I have a lot of love and respect for the industry and I will stay connected with it InshaAllah,” she wrote in a message to her subscribers. “I’ll keep you all posted on what’s next.” Nor is she the first actress to announce that she is leaving the industry to return shortly thereafter. Feroze Khan returned after a short stint, saying his sheikh told him he could not quit the industry, while Hamza Ali Abbasi called his absence pause”.
