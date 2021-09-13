Delta County Century Ride is scheduled for September 19 | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA – The 20th edition of the Delta County Century Ride is scheduled for September 19, starting and ending at Melissa Besse Sports Park in Gladstone. This bike ride, hosted by the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, encourages everyone to get out and pedal the pristine roads of Delta County while enjoying delicious food, drinks, and friendly competition. Participants can choose between 100 km, 78 km, 40 km and 13 km. Regardless of the choice of ride participants, they will be able to enjoy food, drink and musical entertainment at various seating areas during their ride. Participants can expect food at each rest area of ​​the member restaurants of the chamber. As they cross the finish line, runners can also enjoy a root beer celebration float sponsored by Bink’s Coca Cola and Rapid River Dairy Flo. People who plan to ride with parents, colleagues or friends can make their Century Ride experience even more fun by forming a team. Upon arrival at the event, team members will sign the team list; after completing the chosen route, team members will record their final distances. The team with the longest cumulative distance won’t just get the bragging rights – they’ll also receive the travel trophy. Participants can register online at deltami.org or at the Gladstone Sports Complex from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday evening during the “Bay de Noc Bike & Binge” sponsored by Visit Escanaba. Meanwhile, runners have the option to collect their registration and enjoy a Croatian chicken dinner served with corn on the cob and a potato salad. The Century Ride price is $ 40 for adult registration with a limited number of shirts available on site for $ 20 each. Children 12 and under cost $ 15 to register. Runners can also register for the “Bay de Noc Bike & Binge” for $ 5 and the “Gourmet waffle breakfast” provided by Bobaloon’s Caf for $ 5. For more information on the 2021 Century Ride, contact the Delta County Commerce Center at 906-786-2192. The latest news today and more in your inbox

