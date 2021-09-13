‘Darlings’ pushed me out of my comfort zone, says actor Roshan Mathew

Actor Roshan Mathew says working in Hindi film ‘Darlings’ gave him the opportunity to shake things up and step out of the comfort zone he had settled into in the Malayalam film industry .

Mathew, known for staring in films like the 2019 Malayalam drama ‘Moothon’, the romantic drama ‘Kappela’ (2020) and the recently released action thriller ‘Kuruthi’, is featured in ‘Darlings’ ‘alongside Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

While the actor said it was too early to reveal details about his character in the Shah Rukh Khan-backed film, Mathew said the project was unlike anything he had done before.

“Alia, Vijay and Shefali are incredible actors. It was a fantastic experience working on the film. For me, a lot of the project has been different from anything I’ve done so far. “Darlings” for me was stepping out of a comfort zone I was in, ”Mathew told PTI.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2020 with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Choked’, completed ‘Darlings’ last month. Mathew said that unlike the way a Malayam film set works, which he had become almost too comfortable with, working on ‘Darlings’ brought a creative chaos he craved.

“In the Malayalam industry there is a certain environment on set and a certain way of making most films. I was also starting to really sit back and relax. This was a very different experience. It upset me considerably, tripped, fell and struggled, but at the end of the day I can still sleep peacefully because I think that’s what I should take away from this movie, ” he added.

Set against a backdrop of a conservative bourgeois neighborhood, the film traces the lives of two women who find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. ” Darlings ” marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

He’s nothing new to working on a Hindi film set, but the actor notes how much the conversation around Malayalam cinema in Bollywood has grown today.

The actor started his theatrical journey in Chennai and moved to Mumbai in 2014 to enroll in a drama and theater course.

Mathew said that there was little to no awareness of Malayalam cinema until early 2017 among people in the Hindi film industry, but that completely changed with the boom of multiple OTT platforms.

OTT made our cinema pan-Indian. I was in Mumbai from 2014 to early 2017 and at the time nine out of ten people I spoke to couldn’t tell the difference between Malaysian and Tamil film industries. Now when I made a movie here, almost everyone I spoke to knew about Malayalam cinema. They knew the names of the movies, the actors. I can talk about the Malayalam movies that have been released in recent years comfortably here. It has a lot to do with OTT platforms, ”he said.

The 29-year-old actor said he was amused when people in the Hindi film industry complimented him on his work in the Malayalam industry. There were times when I felt I took credit for someone else’s work because I had nothing to do with this project. I watched it on TV like everyone else, but it’s also enjoyable. It makes me feel like I come from a special family. “When I go back and start my next Malayalam movie after everything I’ve heard in Mumbai, I’ll feel, ‘Okay, I’m making a movie here at home.’ In fact, you feel more part of the Malayalam industry when someone else tells you about it than when you are in the industry, ” he added.

