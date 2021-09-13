Local actor, revered director, whom many remember





Jim was passionate about theater, said Fran Pesch, director of the Playhouse FutureFest program who appeared opposite Lockwood in the 2018 production of Late in the Game. (He) was fully invested in FutureFest. Those few years that Jim was not actively involved in a FutureFest show, he would be a weekend pass holder. The regulars at FutureFest are a special group, a kind of family. It was always nice to spend the weekend with them at our annual reunion, to get together, watch and talk about theater. Jim may have enjoyed this socializing aspect of FutureFest as much as the productions of the first FutureFest in 1991 and for the next 28 years (my daughter) Annie and I had the opportunity to work with Jim as a director. or Castmate in 12 shows. Our memories of Jim echo all that have been shared. He was friendly, sociable, a talented actor and director. I will always be grateful to Jim for choosing me to play Emma Goldman in Assassins at the Dayton Theater Guild. Non-traditional casting was a rarity in Dayton in 1995. Legend Jim Lockwood and cast of the Dayton Playhouse’s FutureFest 2018 production of “Late in the Game”. CONTRIBUTED Credit: ART FABIAN Credit: ART FABIAN The Beavercreek Community Theater is deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Lockwood, echoed Doug Lloyd, president of BCT. He worked with us both on stage and in the director’s chair. He was extremely proud, as we are, of his leadership of our production of Assassins. Sondheim and Jim at their best. If he wasn’t involved in a performance, he was there to support it in the audience. He was always there with a smile, a hug and a pun. A bright light has gone out in the Dayton theater community and Jim will be sorely missed. Born in Detroit, Lockwood attended Wayne State University and played the French horn in the US Air Force Band. He worked as a computer programming analyst for Ledex, Elder Beermans, Cap Gemini and Sogeti. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer, his son Jake (Heather), his grandchildren Jack and Rosemary, his brother Thomas (Annie) Lockwood, his girlfriend Jane McBride and his former wife Dodie Lockwood. Jennifer and Dodie are members of the Dayton Theater Hall of Fame. Jake was an assistant drama professor at Wright State University and worked with the Human Race Theater Company and the Vandalia Youth Theater. A Celebration of Life took place on Saturday September 4 at the Playhouse. The family is asking the community to consider donating to a local theater company in honor of Lockwoods. Jim was such a wonderful item at the Dayton Playhouse, said Tina McPhearson, vice president of the Playhouse. He and his family have made so many contributions to theater over the years. As an actor and director, he was generous and intelligent. Her sweetness and her big hugs will be missed by all of us. Legend Jim Lockwood and the cast of Dayton Playhouse’s 2014 production of “How to Be Successful in Business Without Really Trying.” CONTRIBUTED Credit: ART FABIAN Credit: ART FABIAN

