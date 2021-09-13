People thought I was a tough actor to work with





Ronit Bose Roy has played for almost 30 years on different media. For him, playing is not a question of destination, but of travel. And so, the most important thing for him as an actor is to fully understand the details of his character on the screen. “It’s a long, meticulous process that I developed from the study that I carried out on my profession over the years. Obviously, it is not complete, it can never be complete. I try to put all of that learning into every new character that I play, ”he says. “I’m that kind of person who thinks that if I’m paid a hundred dollars, I have to deliver a performance that’s worth $ 300. If you can do it, there is nothing special about it, ”adds Roy. There is a wry smile on his face as he explains how his “painstaking process” has upset a few filmmakers, especially early in his career. “A lot of people thought I was an actor who was difficult to work with. Before I started filming I asked a lot of questions about my character, because I wanted to be completely prepared. I was nervous about it. playing the part so I had a lot of questions. Back then people didn’t like you asking too many questions, “he says. But now times have changed. Especially with the advent of streaming platforms, which has given the chance to many young filmmakers, who according to Ronit Roy, are more than eager to answer his questions. “Now the young filmmakers are going to sit down with me and discuss the character. It’s mainly a 360 degree view of the whole arc and how best to play that character according to the script,” Ronit adds. , who stars as a father grappling with the loss of his daughter, in the recently released web series ‘Candy’ on Voot. “For ‘Candy’, when we had the first draft of the script, I was able to draw a lot of parallels with some of the other characters that I created. So I sat down with the writers and directors of the show, and we made a new character from there, to make him look fresh. If this will look like a new character to me, it will also look like a new character to the audience, he explains. The biggest challenge, Ronit explains, is therefore to step into the shoes of his character. There may be broader similarities, in terms of profession or relationship, but it has to be a new person. “If the character offered to me seems boring or something I’ve done before, then I won’t accept it.” But I’ve played the role of a father many times, just like I play here. But he was a new person, very different from the other dads I’ve played before. In the same way, I played a cop, several times on the screen, I don’t mind playing a cop again, as long as it’s a new person, ”he concludes.

