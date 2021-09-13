‘Dune’ VFX House DNEG sets UK paid overtime policy – The Hollywood Reporter





DNEG, the visual effects (VFX) and animation studio that is Christopher Nolan’s signature effects house and has worked on Principle and Dune, will pay improved overtime to its London employees in what he called “a deviation from UK industry standards” From October, DNEG will pay overtime at a rate of 1.5 times the regular wage to all UK staff in non-managerial positions “for any overtime they are required to work beyond the standard 40-hour week, ”the company said on Monday. “This decision aligns DNEG’s overtime policy in the UK with its studios in North America and applies to all of its episodic film and visual effects businesses, DNEG Animation and ReDefine,” including its artist, production, technology and support teams. DNEG explained that its previous overtime policy in the UK “mirrored the local industry standard of paying employees for overtime with paid time off after a project is completed.” Chris Burn, Managing Director of DNEG’s London Studio, said: “I am extremely proud that DNEG is the first of the major visual effects studios to offer paid overtime to our teams in the UK as a global leader in visual effects. visual effects and animation industries and the largest employer in the sector in the UK with around 700 employees in our London office, DNEG is constantly evaluating ways to recognize the dedication and loyalty of our teams. He added: “The past 18 months have been difficult for all of us, and I am delighted that we are now in a position to make this commitment to our UK employees as we enter a very busy time for the London studio. It’s the right decision for our employees and the right thing to do for the creative industries in the UK. Our team in London has a key long-term role in directing DNEG’s visual effects and animation work on feature films, such as Matrix resurrections, Ron went wrong and upcoming DC movies Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “ London-based DNEG Animation President Tom Jacomb added: “DNEG challenges UK industry standards and conventions by providing overtime for any overtime that we ask our teams to work. Our supervision and production teams do what they can to avoid overtime, but sometimes it’s an inevitable consequence of the work we do and the deadlines we meet. Novator Capital Advisers recently agreed to invest $ 250 million in DNEG’s parent company, Prime Focus Ltd. DNEG CEO, said Namit Malhotra: “Since taking the reins as CEO of DNEG, my main goal has been to create a world-class and industry-leading organization with a global network of integrated studios and instituting best practices in all areas. of our business, from visual effects to animation, to new areas, such as intellectual property and content creation, and games. This proactive initiative to provide improved overtime to our London artists and support teams aligns the UK studio with our locations in North America. We don’t do it because we have to. We do this to ensure that our London teams are compensated fairly for their work. “

