Eva Herzigova’s struggle with a long covid | Entertainment
Eva Herzigova had symptoms of coronavirus forever.
The 48-year-old model who has sons George, 14, Philipe, 10, and Edward, eight, along with partner Gregorio Marsiaj and the rest of his family contracted COVID-19 in December and she admitted it was was serious for them all at the time, as she is still recovering from a long debilitating Covid.
She said: It was real; it was serious. Thank goodness we all experienced it together so I had the support of my husband and kids. We could cuddle and stay in our pajamas for a month. I had symptoms forever, like forever.
In February, Eva went to the Swiss medical spa Chenot Palace Weggis to recover and found it really helped.
It was the first time that she had tried such an installation. ‘It really helped me. I also took homeopathic stuff and took cold showers every day. I think what works is renewing yourself.
It’s very debilitating when you realize how much energy you actually need to speak. It’s hard when you just can’t handle it. This virus has a far-reaching effect.
The Czech beauty admitted that the pandemic has been a reset for everything.
She added to Telegraph Luxury: The way I think, the way I dress, the way I wake up. It’s being more aware, kinder, more tolerant, more loving, slower. There is nowhere to rush.
And Eva exercised regularly for the first time since she was 16 because the virus took an impact on her body.
She said: I mean, I’m very active, I have three boys, but with Covid – not moving a lot for so long – you lose your muscle mass.
I feel like I need to exercise so we have a dog and I go for a bike ride in the park every morning. I don’t insist, but the thought of exercising already makes me sweat because I haven’t exercised for so long.
I’m more of a supporter of the philosophy that it all depends on what you eat.
Food is a source of energy for me and a source of healing, and vice versa: food can be harmful. We eat vegetarian or vegan three or four times a week.
Having boys and my husband doesn’t really suit them. My husband promotes the idea that meat is a protein and that it is very good for you, and here I am in the minority to say: No, it is exactly the opposite.
