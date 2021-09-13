Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been out of the action for almost two years. The actor last appeared in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero. The superstar has plenty of projects on her roster, including the spy drama Pathan and the next untitled film by Atlee.

The actor also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming social drama on the list. According to a report from a web portal, the highly anticipated film is no ordinary Bollywood social drama and will deal with a broader immigration issue.

The untitled film will be based on the issue of “donkey theft”, an illegal underground route that has become a popular escape route for Indians wishing to immigrate to the United States and Canada. In this process, individuals enter a foreign country through several stops in other countries. It is a popular method among various young people every year who are not granted permission to enter their target country through legal channels. The narration of the film will be in a characteristic style with emotional and light moments. The plot will be based on the story of a Punjabi and his difficult immigration journey to Canada.

