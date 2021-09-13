



Actor Shaheer Sheikh recently became a father. He and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed a lovely baby girl on September 10th. They have been in seventh heaven since they became parents. Speaking about fatherhood in an interview with the Hindustan Times, he said: “Being a parent is a big responsibility. It was my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa every time she asked me to. (In parties) I’ll be the one to remind people not to be too loud or not to. My friends tease me. I was happy to know (about pregnancy) because I have always loved children. I have three nieces and a nephew and have looked after them for months, some from the day they were born. It is so amazing. I can be myself when I am with children. I don’t know why but a lot of guys don’t have or express these feelings. Childbirth is the greatest miracle on earth. It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it’s so wonderful. Women are cared for during pregnancies, and rightly so, as they go through so much, but men too should be given some attention because a father also goes through a lot emotionally. In India, men are meant to be strong, not meant to share or have emotions. I’m not that kind of person and I express myself. I could spoil my child. But I also know that I will never force my thoughts or opinions on my child. Recalling an incident when he was invited to participate in a modeling competition, he said: “I was asked, ‘What would you do if you woke up as a woman someday? ? ‘. I replied: ‘I would like to be pregnant’. This response came spontaneously without hesitation! The greatest limitation of man is that he can never give birth to a child. It’s a super power that only women have. Women are stronger than men at handling childbirth physically and emotionally. In the midst of this joyous occasion, the actor is taking care of the promotions of ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’, which will soon be released on OTT. Also, he has been busy with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2’. Speaking of taking some time to be with his daughter, he said: “The plan was to do nothing a few months before and after giving birth, but due to the lockdown the plans were pushed back and I had to. run for two shows simultaneously. In the first trimester I was home and tried to spend as much time at home as possible. He is now considering taking time off work and spending time with the family.

