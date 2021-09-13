With the rise of digital platforms, several big Bollywood stars are also trying their hand at the digital world. Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has become the latest in a younger generation of actors to sign up for Amazon Prime Video for their digital debut. The actor would be part of the American Drama series Citadel which is created by Anthony and Joe Russo. The series also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Varun Dhawan to star in Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopras Amazon Prime Video Citadel series

Citadel is an action-adventure spy series that will include a series of mother ships and other satellite series in the local language. The main series will star Priyanka Chorpa and Richard Madden and is filmed in the UK.

Varun Dhawan is reportedly starring in the local Indian spin-off which will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The main series is slated to air on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022. According to reports, Citadel’s local productions will take place in India, Mexico and Italy. While the satellite series will be set independently, there will be crossovers with the main series and cross references between the different local series.

The cast of the Indian segment of Citadel is expected to be officially announced soon and will hit the floors next year.

