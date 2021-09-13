List of upcoming Bollywood movies and their theatrical release dates

Bombay: The unprecedented COVID-19 and the lockdowns that followed drove moviegoers away from movie theaters as the entire film industry came to a standstill. Films have been deposited in boxes for two years now as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

There are a few movies in the South that have come out like Dhanushs Karnan and Pawan Kalyans Vakeel Saab. Both of these films performed pretty well at the Box Office, given the current storyline.

Speaking of Bollywood, post the decision to allow movie screenings in theaters, some movies like Roohi, Sania and Indoo Ki Jawani released in theaters. However, they failed to hit good numbers at the Box Office because people were too scared to leave their homes.

With this in mind, many films have opted for direct OTT release. But now, moviegoers, your wait to go back to the movies to watch your favorite stars on the big screen while enjoying some popcorn is finally over!

The creators are planning to release their big budget projects straight to theaters. More recently, Bell Bottom and Kangana Ranaut‘s Thalaivi are the two films that have hit theaters and are earning some pretty decent numbers.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at the list of upcoming Bollywood movies hitting theaters, according to various reports.

Upcoming Bollywood Movies 2021

Raavan Leela – October 01 Prithviraj – November 05 Jersey Hindi Remake – November 05 Bhool Bhulaiyya – November 19 Gangubai Kathiawadi Tadap – December 03 Heropanti 2 – 03 December Laal Singh Chaddha – December 24 Circus – December 31 RRR – (Coming soon)

Upcoming Bollywood Movies 2022