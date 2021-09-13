Kerala Film Critics Awards: Prithviraj and Biju Menon share best actor award

Kochi: The 45th Kerala Film Critics Awards for the year 2020 were announced on Monday. “The Great Indian Kitchen” directed by Jeo Baby Pellissery won the award for best film. Prithviraj and Biju Menon shared the award for best actor for their superb performance in “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”.

Like the Best Actor Award, the Best Actress Award was shared by two stars Surabhi Lekshmi (Jwalamukhi) and Samyuktha Menon (Aanum Pennum, Vellam and Wolf).

Siddharth Siva won the award for best director for his film ‘Ennivar’.

The awards ceremony will take place after restrictions on COVID are lifted, said Kerala Film Critics Association chairman Dr George Onakkur.

The Chalachitra Ratnam Lifetime Achievement Award went to filmmaker KG George.

Director Harikumar has been shortlisted for the Ruby Jubilee Award established to commemorate the Association’s 40th anniversary for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema over the past 40 years.

‘Vellam’ directed by Prajesh sen won two awards including Second Best Picture and Second Best Picture.

The late director and screenwriter Sachi won the award for best screenplay for the film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

The list of winners is as follows:

Second best film: ‘Vellam’ (produced by Josekutty Madathil, Yadu Krishna, Ranjith and Biju)

Director of the second best film: Prajeesh Sen (Film Vellam)

Best Supporting Actor: Sudheesh (Ennivar)

Best Supporting Actress: Mamitha Baiju (Kho Kho)

Best Child Male Artist: Maître Sidhartha (Bonami)

Best Female Child Artist: Baby Krishna Sree (Kanthi)

Best Screenplay: Sachi (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Special Jury Prize: ‘Jwala Mukhi’ (produced by B Viswanatha and directed by

Harikumar)

Best Lyricist: Engandiyoor Chandrasekharan (‘Randam Naal’)

Best Music Director: B Jayachandran (‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’)

Best Male Vocalist: PK Sunilkumar (song Sariyeth .., movie: ‘Perfume’)

Best Backing Track Singer: KS Chitra (song Neelavanam, Movie: ‘Perfume’)

Best Cinematography: Amal Neeradh (‘Trance’)

Best Editor: Naufal Abdullah (‘Samir’)

Best Sound Designer: Rasool Pookkutty (‘Trance’)

Best Artistic Direction: Deepu Joseph (‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’)

Best Makupman: Sudhi Surendran (‘Ek Din’)

Best Costume Designer: Mehar Hamsa (‘Trance’)

Best Popular Film of the Year: “Sufiyum Sujatayum” (Director: Shahnavas Naranippuzha)

Best Children’s Film: ‘Bonami’ (Director: Tony Sukumar)

Best Biopic: ‘Visudha Chavara Achan’ (directed by Aji K Jose

Best Green Film: ‘Orilathanalil’ (Director: Ashok R Nath)

Best Performing Arts Film: Pacha Thappu (Director: Anu Purushoth) and Uriyattu

(Director: K Bhuvanachandran)

Best Sanskrit Film: ‘Bhagavaddajjukam’ (Director: Yadu Vijayakrishnan)

Prize for the best beginner; Actor (Male): Anand Roshan (‘Samir’), Actor (Female): Afsana (‘Velutha Madhuram’) Director: Vian Vishnu (‘Ek Din’)

Special Jury Prizes:

Director: Zeenath (‘Randam Naal’), Jinoy Jebit (‘Kozhipporu’)

Lyrics: BT Anilkumar (‘Leika’)

Social relevance: “Samir” (director: Rashid Palakkal), “Article 21” (director: Lenin LU), “Kho Kho” (director: Rahul Riji Nair)