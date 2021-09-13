Designer masks from Kerala head to Bollywood





Neeha Salma, designer and civil engineer from Kozhikode, is thrilled. The masks of his brand Fitish Essentials have traveled to Bollywood. Among the clientele are actors Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Shraddha Kapoor. When the pandemic hit, masks became a necessity. That’s when I launched Fitish Essentials [a branch of her online label Fitish], a line of fabric masks, with patterns inspired by nature such as butterflies, rainbows and sunflowers. The three-layered and soft pure cotton masks are adorned with hand embroidery and lace. My emphasis is to keep them cheerful with pleasant colors. Now that the mask has become part of our attire, I felt it should complement the person, Neeha says. Once she started posting her collection on her Instagram page (@fitishessentials), several e-commerce sites contacted her. Among them was 6degree, who wore his masks to celebrities. Sara has been photographed twice with my masks on, Taapsee posted a photo wearing it on a trip to the Maldives! Shraddha promoted it on his hilt, the 27-year-old says. Neeha started Fitish in 2018 after she started receiving requests to make clothes for her friends and family. Fitish offers casual clothing in linen and cotton, in addition to bespoke wedding and evening dresses. Among the masks in his collection are masks for mother-son and mother-daughter duo. The masks are sold from 199. Discover the designs on www.fitishessentials.com

