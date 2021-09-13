Entertainment
11 Bollywood Action Movies From The 90s That Are Worth Watching
Action movies today have really evolved. Now, with the help of technology, supporting cast also known as double bodysuit, and fitness game taking it to the next level, Bollywood stars know how to shine in stunt scenes.
In the 90s, actors did not have access to the internet and relied mainly on their physical form. Many, during the course, also got injured, but action movies have created their own niche and a distinct fan base. Many unlikely heroes have become stars thanks to the films they have made!
Here are 11 action movies from the ’90s that deserve another look. And believe me, once you watch it you’ll be intrigued, as these movies are not only your usual aloud fight chase streak, but also backed up by an interesting storyline,
Looked.
1. Hmm
The film is cult for various reasons. Multi-starrer with action-packed performance makes this an evergreen watch. The Amitabh-Rajinikanth movie shows Tiger (Big B) who is enraged after his father’s death at the hands of Bakhtawar and swears to kill him. too much.
2. Contradictory
It’s not only Sunny Deol’s best action movie, but it’s also the best Bollywood action movie to date. A well-wrapped action movie that gives you a lot more. Ziddi is the story of an angry and stubborn man Deva, who is feared because of his ruthless ways. The film shows how Deva takes revenge on people after the death of her brother and sister.
3. Phool Aur Kaante
The rise of the un-charismatic ’90s action hero is none other than Ajay Devgn. Phool Aur Kaante was noted for the action sequences. Remember his entrance where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles.
4. Ghatak
The title only means mortal. How can we talk about the action of the 90s and not take the name of Sunny Deol. Another film where he has proven himself. The best part of the movie – no action sequence will strike you as crazy or impossible. The film shows Sunny raising her voice for the illegal occupation of land by the trader by Katia, of course played by Danny Denzogpa, which leads to a full-blown drama between the two.
5. Satya
A direction of Ram Gopal Varma, Satya has changed many lives (Manoj Bajpayee) due to his screenplay. It is the story of an innocent man who finds himself involved in the underworld after being falsely accused. He shows how he decides to tap into those who have subjected him to this misery.
6. Vaastav
Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaastav with Sanjay Dutt is a gangster film showing a simpleton and how he gets involved in the brutalities of the underworld. Vaastav has some powerful moments and Dutt for a Change shakes you up with his sincere playing and acting.
7. Vegetables
Taking a break from his comedy film, Govinda starred in this brilliant action-packed film. ‘Khuddar’ is a story of good versus bad. The action, emotional scenes, fight sequences, hit songs, and a highly anticipated climax make this a must-see.
8. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
Starring Akshay-Rekha is Akshay Kumar’s coolest action flick. The action sequences are terrific compared to the usual Hindi action fare of the time. The waterfalls are refreshing. Remember the Undertaker-Akshay fight that blew us away.
9. Arjun Pandit
The movie is truly one of the most breathtaking action movies I have ever seen! The movie was so good that UP gangster Vikas Dubey would be a huge fan of this movie. Sunny is as usual in his best shape as an angry man but with a pure heart and positive intentions to search for his lost love.
10. Bandhan
The film is an action-drama film starring Salman Khan, Rambha and Jackie Shroff. The film shows how a united household is turned upside down when Raju’s brother-in-law (Salman Khan) marries a prostitute. The unfolding drama makes Bandhan a new watch.
11. Mohra
After all, Akshay Kumar is a true blue action king. The plot is full of twists and turns and has a few surprises in store. The acting and the action are good. The hit song “Tu cheez badi hai mast mast” is still a watch.
