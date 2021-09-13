Shah Rukh Khan’s 3 Crores To A Crore By Ranveer Singh, Here’s How Much These Bollywood Celebrities Charge To Make Your Wedding A Memorable Affair





Bollywood actors and actresses enjoy a large number of fans and are highly regarded by their fans. Most of us have a secret dream of seeing Bollywood actors perform at our family events. However, only the rich and powerful can afford to make this dream come true. It has become a common practice followed by elite households to invite their favorite stars to perform at their wedding. But do you know how much Bollywood celebrities charge to participate in such lavish and extravagant weddings? Scroll down to find out. Shah Rukh Khan It is a well known fact that King Khan performs at private weddings. According to Bollywood Life, the superstar charges a whopping Rs 3 crore for her performance at an event. Akshay Kumar Khiladi Kumar enjoys a large number of fans and is one of the most successful prolific actors in Hindi cinema. He charges around 2.5 million rupees for dancing at private weddings. Salman khan Salman is cited in the media as one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. He allegedly charged 2 crore rupees for dancing at private weddings. Katrina kaif Katrina is one of the highest paid Indian actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in several of the highest grossing films of her film career. The actress wins Rs.3.5 crore for a dance performance at a private event. Hrithik Roshan Hrithik is one of the highest paid actors in India. The actor has performed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. He charges around Rs 2.5 crore for his dance performance. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka is not only one of the highest paid and most popular artists in India, she is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 competition. The actress is said to have charged 2.5 million rupees for her performance. Deepika padukone Deepika is one of the most popular personalities in the country. She charges around Rs 1 crore for her dance performance at private weddings. Ranveer Singh Ranveer appeared in several critical and commercial films thus establishing a firm place in Bollywood. He allegedly charged around 1 crore rupee for his performance at weddings. Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir enjoys a huge female audience and makes millions of hearts beat faster with her presence. According to the report, the star charges around 2 crore rupees for her performance. Must read: Mallika Sherawat thinks that today Frontal N * dity is not a big deal and says that I am really happy that there has been a lot of growth in the company

