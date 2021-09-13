Bollywood Tacos Launches Updated Menu, New Fresh Items | New

For Deepak Kumar, catering is a family affair.

Her father worked and owned a restaurant in California. Kumar and his brother, Amit, worked at his father’s restaurant for several years before opening their own restaurant in Georgia in 2005. Kumar moved to Milledgeville in 2009 and opened Metropolis Caf at 138 N. Wayne St. C ‘ is there that he will meet Sky. Hinton, a native of Milledgeville and part owner of Bollywood Tacos, who started working at Metropolis in 2012.

He and Hinton eventually became good friends. Then, in 2018, Kumar was fortunate enough to purchase the former Gringos restaurant on West Hancock Street in downtown Milledgeville.

I always wanted to open another restaurant in downtown Milledgeville and thought it was a good opportunity. I spoke to Sky and from there we started working on it, Deepak explained. We bought Gringos and slowly started renovating and modifying the menu.

Deepak and his brother Amit are from India and are both chefs. The brothers have worked together to create a menu that features Indian and Mexican fusion cuisine.

Bollywood Tacos opened in 2018 and quickly became a local favorite. Before this success, however, came failure. Deepak and Amit opened a Mexican restaurant in Macon in 2016, which Deepak says was not very successful. However, it ended up being a positive experience for them as they learned a lot about Mexican cuisine. This learning curve made things easier when the two, along with Hinton, were developing Bollywood Tacos and its menu. Kumar explained that most of the spices used in Mexican and Indian foods are quite similar, and he and his brother thought it would be good to mix them in their tacos.

The restaurant recently updated its menu to include more tacos, including chili paneer, chipotle cauliflower, and chicken shawarma. They also added the ability to order each taco on the menu as a burrito or burrito bowl. Kumar said that one of his favorite tacos currently on the menu is the taco mahi-mahi, which is offered fried or grilled and is served with mahi, crunchy coleslaw, Baja sauce, cream cheese, and salsa. the mango.

In July, Bollywood Tacos underwent renovations to expand its bar area.

We were adding other cocktails so the bar is bigger and there is a lot more space in the back for the bartender, Kumar said.

He added that an updated cocktail list, which they’ve been working on for the last few months or so, will also be available soon.

The restaurant’s kitchen is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The bar is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. vary daily.

In addition, Bollywood Tacos is hosting a quiz night on Wednesdays starting at 10:30 p.m.

In case readers are wondering, yes, part of the restaurant’s name comes from the Indian film industry’s nickname, Bollywood.

We didn’t want to do a traditional Indian name to confuse people so I think it’s more of a trendy name. It’s easy to remember, Kumar said, also noting the popularity of Bollywood films outside of India.

Kumar has a deep passion for catering and cooking.

I love the restaurant business. I started working in the restaurant business at my uncle’s restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, and fell in love with the restaurant business. After working for a long time, I definitely set myself the goal of owning a restaurant, it was my dream, Kumar said. It’s my favorite place to come here every day and love to work, meet people. This is what I like in the restaurant business.