Kangana Ranaut got 200 FIR per day, Nargis Fakhri felt ‘dangerous’ in Bollywood and more Ent





1.Nargis Fakhri felt “dangerous” in Bollywood because of “humans behaving unprofessionally”

AFP “There are so many stories. It was extremely difficult and I encountered a lot of obstacles. Thank goodness for my agency which helped me navigate things. Besides intense Hindi workshops and dance lessons and tons of shoots and meetings, there were also times when I encountered humans behaving unprofessionally. It made it difficult at times to feel safe, “she said. 2.Kangana Ranaut was “Velli” during the lockdown, so she created a Twitter account and got 200 FIR per day

BCCL “When the coronavirus was not there, I was busy. And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation, aisi velli hui main. Lockdown laga toh Twitter pe main aayi aur lockdown jaisa hi khula, Twitter ne mujhe ban kardiya (I joined Twitter when the lockdown was imposed and when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed the platform banned me). “ 3.In the name of the task, Bigg Boss’s competitors have been turned into fake human bombs and it’s weird

Voot It was a task on the Bigg Boss OTT show where contestants were turned into human bombs in order to decide who gets kicked out in the episode. The remaining competitors had cut the thread of those dummy bombs and saved the competitor they loved. 4.Not Kangana Ranaut, Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her role in the biopic

Instagram “In #Thailavii, she gives him her heart and soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her … my hunch is that JJ wud hv approved Kangana’s portrait.” 5.11 The On-Screen Villains We Hate So Much That only proves these actors did a fantastic job

Indetimes There are villains we fall strangely in love with, and then there are others whose deaths and downfall we celebrate. Here is a list of the most hated villains that only prove that these actors did a fantastic job.

