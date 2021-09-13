Nargis Fakhri felt ‘dangerous’ in Bollywood because of ‘humans behaving unprofessionally’

Did you know that Deepika Padukone was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice of Rockstar? The movie finally got into Nargis Fakhri’s kitten and gave him a brilliant entrance to Bollywood. After all, the film also remains etched in the hearts of audiences today.

While she tried out the role of a rich kid in the movie, Nargis, in real life, is bold, beautiful, straightforward, and witty. We saw this side of her in Koffee with Karan and also in the recent interview where she admitted to dating Uday Chopra for five years.



In the same interview, she also explained that she felt insecure in Bollywood on several occasions because of some people who were unprofessional.



“There are so many stories. It was extremely difficult and I encountered a lot of obstacles. Thank goodness for my agency which helped me navigate things. Besides intense Hindi workshops and dance lessons and tons of shoots and meetings, there were also times when I encountered humans behaving unprofessionally. It made it difficult at times to feel safe, ” she said.



Why had she taken a sabbatical? She was not well. She allegedly suffered multiple injuries during Azhar’s promotions. “Tearing of the hamstrings, thinning of the anterior ligament of the knee and slight dislocation of the socket with burning of the lining of the stomach due to lead and arsenic poisoning.” However, due to her deteriorating condition, she had to withdraw from Housefull 3 promotions to return home to New York for a month to sort out all her medical issues and recover. She has no intention of leaving B-Town, ”a source told Pinkvilla at the time.



Nargis Fakhri is set to make his return to Bollywood with a film that also stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.