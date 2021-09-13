Mexico to end with season 3 on Netflix – the Hollywood reporter





Narcos: Mexico is preparing for its final chapter. Netflix’s drug cartel saga will end with previously announced third season of Narcos: Mexico. The final 10-episode season will be released on November 5. The Mexico the reset series will bring the Narcos franchise in its sixth season overall, as the cartel drama remains a leading global player for the streaming giant among its original series. (Netflix does not publish traditional audience data.) Co-creator Carlo Bernard, executive producer since production launched Gaumont in 2015, has taken over the reins of the showrunner for season three. Former showrunner Eric Newman, who has several projects coming to Netflix via his global contract, remains executive producer alongside Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro and Andrés Baiz. “When we started this business – to do a show in two languages, in a country that had never seen this kind of production before – it seemed crazy. But then Netflix saw its potential and their confidence in us never wavered. longtime boss Newman said. Hollywood journalist in 2020 when the third season was renewed. As previously announced, former star Wagner Moura, who brought back his critically acclaimed portrayal of Pablo Escobar with a precedent Narcos: Mexico cameo, joins a roster of season three directors that includes Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante. When the drug cartel drama returns, it will evolve along the Narcos: Mexico chronology. A handful of new faces are joining a returning DEA agent-led cast with Scoot McNairy, Walt Breslin, and will resume in Mexico following Diego Luna’s exit as narco, Felix Gallardo. The Season Three teaser (below) reveals at least one new twist: Narcos will have its first narrator in newcomer Luisa Rubino, who joins this season as an idealistic and ambitious young journalist whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated. Previous seasons have been voiced (in reverse chronological order) by McNairy, Pedro Pascal, and Boyd Holbrook. Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug trade ignites, the third season will examine the war that breaks out following the arrest of Felix (Luna). The official synopsis reads: “As the newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican pillars is emerging. But in this war, the truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and kidnapping only pushes real victory further. “ The returning cast of series regulars includes McNairy, as well as José María Yázpik (Amado Carillo Fuentes), Alfonso Dosal (Benjamín Arellano Félix), Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Felix), Matt Letscher (DEA agent James Kuykendall), Manuel Masalva (Ramón Arellano Félix), Alejandro Edda (Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán) and Gorka Lasaosa (Héctor Palma). A total of nine series regulars have been added for season three, along with a large number of guest stars. New cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as drug dealer Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio “Bad Bunny” , who plays Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors”. When you previously spoke to THR on how the Narcos: Mexico As the story unfolds after season two, Newman teased what was to come: “You can watch Mexico’s first season as a consolidation of power and the second as its erosion – and then what comes in its place is chaos. If you watch the Mexican chapter of Narcos like accelerating into chaos, the end of season two is really where we break away. We’re out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody gift. See the first photos from the third and final season below. Narcos – Mexico Season 3

