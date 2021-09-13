Celebrity birthdays for the week of September 19-24

Celebrity birthdays for the week of September 19-25: September 19: Actress Rosemary Harris is 94 years old. Actor David McCallum (The Man…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of September 19 to 25:

September 19: Actress Rosemary Harris is 94. Actor David McCallum (The Man From UNCLE and NCIS) is 88 years old. Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley is 81 years old. Ian and Sylvia singer Sylvia Tyson is 81 years old. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 81. Singer Freda Payne is 79. Singer David Bromberg is 76 years old. Actor Randolph Mantooth (Emergency) is 76 years old. 10cc guitarist Lol Creme is 74 years old. Actor Jeremy Irons is 73 years old. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 72 years old. TV personality Joan Lunden is 71. Actor Scott Colomby (Jack Frost, Porkys films) is 69 years old. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 69 years old. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 66 years old. Musician Lita Ford is 63 years old. Director Kevin Hooks is 63 years old. Actress Carolyn McCormick (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 62 years old. Television chief Mario Batali is 61 years old. Comedian Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live) is 59 years old. Country singer Jeff Bates is 58 years old. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 57 years old. News anchor Soledad OBrien is 55 years old. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 52. TV head Michael Symon is 52. Actor Victor Williams (The Affair, King of Queens) is 51 years old. Actor Sanaa Lathan (The Cleveland Show) is 50 years old. Lit singer A. Jay Popoff is 48 years old. Talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 47 years old. Home improvement animator Carter Oosterhouse (Red Hot and Green, Trading Spaces) is 45 years old. TV host Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives, The Biggest Loser) is 45. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 41 years old. Actor Columbus Short (Scandal) is 39 years old. Rapper Eamon is 38 years old. Actor Kevin Zegers (Transamerica, Air Bud) is 37 years old. Actress Danielle Panabaker (TVs The Flash) is 34 years old. Actress Katrina Bowden (The Bold and the Beautiful, 30 Rock) is 33 years old.

September 20: Actress Sophia Loren is 87 years old. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 73 years old. Actor Tony Denison (Major Crimes, The Closer) is 72 years old. Actor Debbi Morgan (Power) is 70 years old. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 67 years old. Actor Betsy Brantley (Deep Impact) is 66 years old. Actor Gary Cole is 65. Pennywise bassist Randy Bradbury is 57 years old. Actor Kristen Johnston (3rd Rock From the Sun) is 54 years old. Nelson’s singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 54 years old. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 53 years old. Actor Enuka Okuma (Rookie Blue) is 49 years old. The actor Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies) is 46 years old. Actor Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Daredevil) is 45 years old. Singer The-Dream is 45 years old. Get Away With Murder) is 43 years old. Lifehouse drummer Rick Woolstenhulme is 42 years old. The actor Crystle Stewart (For better or for worse) is 42 years old. Rapper Yung Joc is 41 years old. Actor Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures) is 35 years old. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 34 years old. Actor Malachi Kirby (2016 Roots) is 32 years old.

September 21: The author-comedy Fanny Flagg is 80 years old. Television and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 78 years old. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 74 years old. Author Stephen King is 74 years old. Actor Bill Murray is 71 years old. Coen Brothers filmmaker Ethan Coen is 64. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (Full House) is 62 years old. Actor David James Elliott (JAG) is 61 years old. Actress Serena Scott Thomas is 60 years old. Actress Nancy Travis is 60 years old. Actor Rob Morrow (Numb3rs, Northern Exposure) is 59. Actor Angus Macfadyen (Braveheart) is 58 years old. Actress Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) is 56 years old. Country singer Faith Hill is 54 years old. Barenaked Ladies drummer Tyler Stewart is 54 years old. Talk show host Ricki Lake is 53. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 53 years old. Actor Billy Porter (Pose) is 52 years old. Actor Rob Benedict (Supernatural, Felicity) is 51 years old. Actor James Lesure (Las Vegas, For Your Love) is 50 years old. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, In the House) is 50 years old. Actor Luke Wilson is 50 years old. Actor Paulo Costanzo (Royal Pains, Joey) is 43 years old. Actor Autumn Reeser (Entourage, The OC) is 41 years old. TV personality Nicole Richie (The Simple Life) is 40. Actress Maggie Grace (Lost) is 38. Actor Joseph Mazzello (Simon Birch) is 38 years old. Actor Ahna OReilly (The Help) is 37 years old. Rapper Wale is 37 years old. Singer Jason Derulo is 35 years old. Actor Ryan Guzman (Heroes Reborn, Pretty Little Liars) is 34 years old. Actors Nikolas Brino (7th Heaven) are 23 years old.

September 22: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 78 years old. Actor Paul Le Mat (American Graffiti) is 76 years old. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 70 years old. Actress Shari Belafonte is 67 years old. Singer Debby Boone is 65. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 65. Singer Nick Cave is 64 years old. Actor Lynn Herring (General Hospital) is 64. Concrete Blonde singer Johnette Napolitano is 64 years old. Singer Joan Jett is 63 years old. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 63 years old. Actor Scott Baio is 63 years old. 61. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (Dynasty) is 60 years old. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 60 years old. Actor Rob Stone (M. Belvedere) is 59 years old. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (24: Legacy) is 56 years old. Bass guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 51 Rapper Mystikal is 51. Society of Soul singer Big Rube is 50 years old. Actor James Hillier (The Crown) is 48 years old. Actress Mireille Enos (World War Z) is 46 years old. Actress Daniella Alonso (Revolution, Friday Night Lights) is 43 years old. Actor Michael Graziadei (The Young and the Restless) is 42 years old. Actor Ashley Eckstein (formerly Ashley Drane) (So that’s Raven, Sofia t he First) is 40 years old. Actress Katie Lowes (Scandal) is 39 years old. Bassist Will Farquarson from Bastille is 38 years old. Actor Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason, Orphan Black of the 2020s) is 36 years old. Actor Ukweli Roach (Blindspot) is 35 years old. Actor Tom Felton (Harry Potter Films) is 34 years old. Actor Teyonah Parris (Mad Men) is 34 years old.

September 23: singer Julio Iglesias is 78 years old. Actor Paul Petersen (The Donna Reed Show) is 76 years old. Actor-singer Mary Kay Place is 74 years old. Singer Bruce Springsteen is 72 years old. Director George C. Wolfe (Nights in Rodanthe films, directed by Angels in America) is 67 years old. The Ventures drummer Leon Taylor is 66 years old. Actor Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, MASH) is 64 years old. Actor Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) is 62. Actor Chi McBride (Hawaii Five-0, Boston Public) is 60. BR549’s Steel guitarist Don Herron is 59 years old. Actress LisaRaye (All of Us, Beauty Shop) is 55 years old. Singer Ani DiFranco is 51 years old. Ks Choice singer Sam (formerly Sarah) Bettens is 49 years old. Rapper-producer- Record holder Jermaine Dupri is 49 years old. Actor Kip Pardue (The Rules of Attraction, Remember the Titans) is 45 years old. Actor Anthony Mackie (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) is 43 years old. O-Town singer Erik-Michael Estrada is 42 years old. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton) is 40 years old. Actor David Lim (SWAT, Quantico) is 38 years old. Actor Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife) is 36 years old. Actor Skylar Asti n (Pitch Perfect Movies) is 34.

September 24: The Platters singer Sonny Turner turns 82. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 76 years old. The Angels singer Phyllis Jiggs Allbut Sirico is 79 years old. Actor Gordon Clapp (NYPD Blue) is 73. Actor Harriet Walter (The Crown) is 71 Actor Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: Legendary Journeys) is 63. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 59 years old. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) is 59 years old. Slipknot drummer Shawn Crahan is 52 years old. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 52 years old. No Mercy singer-guitarist Marty Cintron is 50 years old. Casting Crowns guitarist Juan DeVevo is 46 years old. Actor Ian Bohen (Yellowstone, TVs Teen Wolf) is 45 years old. Actor Spencer Treat Clark (Animal Kingdom) is 34 years old. Actor Gray Damon (Station 19) is 34 years old. Actor Kyle Sullivan (Malcolm in the Middle) is 33 years old. Actor Ben Platt is 28 years old.

September 25: Journalist Barbara Walters is 92. Ian and Sylvia singer Ian Tyson is 88 years old. Polka group leader Jimmy Sturr is 79 years old. Actor Josh Taylor (Days of Our Lives, Valeries Family) is 78 years old. Actor Robert Walden (Lou Grant) is 78 years old. Actor Michael Douglas is 77 years old. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 74 years old. Actor Mimi Kennedy (Dharma and Greg) is 73 years old. Actor Anson Williams (Happy Days) is 72 years old. Actor Mark Hamill is 70 years old. Actor Colin Friels is 69 years old. Madsen is 63 years old. Actress Heather Locklear is 60 years old. Actress Aida Turturro (The Sopranos) is 59 years old. Actress Tate Donovan (The OC) is 58. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (Unsolved Mysteries) is 58. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black, The Tudors) is 57 years old. Actor Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) is 55 years old. Actor-singer Will Smith is 53 years old. Actor Hal Sparks (Queer as Folk) is 52 years old. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 52 years old. Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (I Know What You Did Last Summer) is 48 years old. Actress Clea DuVall (Heroes) is 44 years old. Actor Robbie Jo nes (One Tree Hill) is 44 years old. Actor Joel David Moore (Avatar) is 44 years old. Actor Chris Owen (American Pie films) is 41 years old. Rapper TI is 41 years old. Actor Lee Norris (One Tree Hill) is 40 years old. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (Atlanta, Community) is 38 years old. Actor Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office) is 37 years old. Actor Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) is 32 years old. Actor Emmy Clarke (Monk) is 30 years old.

