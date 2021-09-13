The Hollywood representative was approached by the Mediapro group to increase the number of shootings in Spain and Portugal.





In its continued attempt to attract more international productions to Spain and Portugal, Barcelona-based multinational The Mediapro Group has called on Los Angeles-based Spanish publicist Alvar Carretero to represent the company in Hollywood. For 25 years, Mediapro has been represented in the United States through its production centers in New York and Miami, but the launch by Spain in March of a new Audiovisual Hub plan has given Mediapro more momentum to strengthen its presence in Los Angeles, the epicenter of the North American media and entertainment industries. The Audiovisual Hub program is offering a total of 1.6 billion euros ($ 1.9 billion) over 2021-25 to relaunch Spanish film and television production and persuade major foreign players to shoot and lay the foundations for production in Spain. Continuous incentives at national and regional level make the offer even more attractive. The current national tax incentive to shoot in Spain is 30% of the total cost incurred in Spain with a minimum expenditure of 1 million euros ($ 1.2 million). There is a cap of 10 million euros ($ 11.8 million) per production, and the total amount of any incentive cannot exceed 50% of the cost of production. Regionally, the Canary Islands offer a 54% tax deduction for a minimum expenditure of € 1 million with a cap of € 12.4 million ($ 14.6 million). The Navarre region offers a 35% tax deduction for a minimum filming of one week in the region. Alvar carretero

Courtesy of Mediapro Services “It is an honor to represent Mediapro, a company with six production centers in Spain (Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Canary Islands, Seville, Valencia, Bilbao) and one in Portugal (Lisbon), with a total of 47 sets, and 12 others in the rest of Europe and Latin America, ”Carretero said. “Mediapro is truly a one-stop-shop for any type of production interested not only in this region, which enjoys new tax advantages, but also in our complete value chain as a studio which includes our tax department, legal services and suppliers” , he observed, adding: “We have everything you could possibly need in our facilities, including the guarantee of the best crews in the country. “ Mediapro Group’s many television credits include Amazon Prime’s “The Boarding School: Las Cumbres” and the “Six Dreams” football docuseries; “Vis a vis” from Atresmedia; and “The Head”, with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia; as well as feature films such as the “Official Competition” by Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat with Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Oscar Martínez, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival; and “The Good Boss” by Fernando León de Aranoa, which premieres at the San Sebastian Film Festival next week. Spain has already become an audiovisual hub for some big players including Netflix, which has established its first European production hub in Madrid. The headquarters of Movistar Plus, The Mediapro Studio and the Atresmedia and Mediaset España networks are all located in the north of Madrid or on its outskirts, in Tres Cantos and in San Sebastián de los Reyes.

