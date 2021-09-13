



Gabrielle Union recounts the difficult path she had to take to welcome her daughter with her husband Dwyane Wade. She shares the details of the trip in her new book, titled “You Got Something Stronger?” In an excerpt published by Time, the actress says she resisted her doctor’s suggestion to use a surrogate mother. “I had been diagnosed with adenomyosis and more miscarriages than I could confidently count, and all I could do was nod my head,” Union wrote. “I wasn’t ready to do this.” According to the Mayo Clinic, adenomyosis “occurs when tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrial tissue) grows in the muscle wall of the uterus.” For Union, this prevented her from having a healthy pregnancy and she wrote that she “wanted the experience of being pregnant.” “Watching my body expand and change to accommodate this miracle in me. I also wanted to have the experience of being pregnant in public,” Union wrote. “I would get rid of society’s distrust of women who for whatever reason, by choice or by nature, don’t have babies. I had paid the price for years and wanted something for it. . “ She explains that before their marriage in 2013, Wade had a baby with another woman. “The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily when I was unable to leave my soul not only shattered to pieces,” she said, “but shattered into a fine dust scattered in the wind.” But when she decided to try a drug with intense side effects to help her have a baby after their marriage, Wade told her, “You’ve done enough.” Their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, was born in November 2018 via a surrogate mother, and Union speaks openly about her issues even amid the joy of motherhood. “I will always wonder if Kaav would love me more if I had worn her.” Would our bond be even closer? she wrote. “I’ll never know what it would have been like to carry this rockstar in me.” The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Neural Effects consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Warning Signs of Dementia and Alzheimer’s List for a list of 10 potential early signs of dementia. Click for more information.

