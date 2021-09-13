Money Heist Tokyo actress Ursula Corbero reacts to Indian fan art

Netflix India uploaded a brand new video to its YouTube channel, especially for Indians Money theft Fans. The video features Ursula Corbero, aka Tokyo, reacting to her Indian fan art based on her character and the series. The show’s final season was released on September 3, with its next installment hitting screens on December 3.

Ursula CorberoonIndianfans’ Money theft art

In the most recent video uploaded by Netflix India’s official YouTube channel, Ursula Corbero takes the opportunity to react to the creative and ready-made sketches, designs and digital art based on her show. Admiring a fan’s digital art, the actor seemed flattered. The artwork was extremely colorful and had neon undertones, which Corbero just loved and said, “It drives me crazy.” She also mentioned that the digital artwork made her look younger. It featured the actor in his character with a gun in one hand and his Dali mask in the other.

The next sketch she saw featured her with one of her closest friends in the gang, Nairobi. Looking at the photo, Ursula Corbero smiled in ear to eat almost immediately. She loved the fans and also commented on the size of Alba Flores (Nairobi). The photo showed Tokyo leaning over Nairobi, as they were both dressed in red.

Watch Tokyo’s reaction here

Looking at the next digital art piece of herself and Alba Flores, Corbero said, “It’s super Indian.” with a big smile on his face. The actor also mentioned that the environment shown in the image looked like her and Nairobi in India. She seemed to like the little details in the artwork and noted that the photo shows her holding the professor’s mug.

The caption of the next photo the actor saw read “VIVA LA RESISTENCIA”, which translates to Long Live the Resistance. The actor said, “It’s surreal to me that there are these walls in India, Money Heist and Dali masks.” The image she was talking about appeared to be a hand painted image on a wall of a building.

(Image: Tokyo_moneyheist, tanyaedenart-Instagram)