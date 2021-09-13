No Time To Die actor opens up about racist reactions to his 007 role

Lashana Lynch opens with racist reactions to her role in No Time To Die, illustrating the need to place more women and minorities in leading roles.
Lashana Lynch opened up about receiving surprisingly dark and racist reactions to her role in the upcoming film No time to die. After suffering long delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, No time to die The film’s premiere is scheduled for October 8. The film will star Daniel Craig in his final appearance as James Bond, alongside Lynch who will play Nomi. As illustrated by No time to die trailer, Nomi is a mysterious 00 who entered active duty and rose through the ranks of U16 after Bond retired. The film will see Bond come out of retirement to help find a missing scientist kidnapped by a dangerous villain.
Lynch’s role in No time to die is intriguing and could potentially create her character as a replacement for James Bond. She would be a good candidate for the role, as she is a booming actress in Hollywood. Lynch began her career starring in a number of films, including Quick girls and fraternity. Her defining role came in 2019 when she made her Marvel debut as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel. After her MCU debut, she quickly landed it No time to die role, becoming the first female and African American 007.
In an interview withThe Guardian, Lynch spoke about the racist reactions she received for her role as 007. Lynch recounted how her role in No time to diehas led to speculation and strong backlash about his potential to become the next Bond. While many were in favor, she also faced several very dark and nasty racist responses. They reminded Lynchof of the time before he was born, when women and black people faced extreme oppression and inequality. However, it helped remind her of the work she needs to do to continue to make the world a better place. Check out his statement below:
The response has been generally positive, but there have been some very personal posts for me like DM Insta and Twitter. And just the conversations that my friends had overheard or overheard on the [London subway] which were really mean, dark, and reminded of an age when I was not even born, where women and black people were not allowed to move into certain spaces. So it also reminded me of the work I still have to do to try to change the world in a little way that I know.
The racism Lynch faced is disturbing, but also underscores the need for more minorities and women to be given prominent roles in the film. While Lynch has largely denied being in the running to replace Craig as the next Bond, that doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility that his character may have a future in the Bond franchise. Bond’s role has gone well due to introducing some diversity and inclusiveness, as the role has been dominated by white male actors since its first release on the big screen. The need to reinvent the character makes some candidates for the next Bond, such as Lynch, Idris Elba or Henry Golding, very attractive and exciting.
Overall, the racist reactions are a painful reminder of the backward mentalities that still exist, but Lynch treated them with grace and class. Racism should not be discouraging, but should be proof that there is still a lot of change needed. Part of that shift should be putting more women and minorities in roles, so it’s not a surprise, but just the norm, when a passionate and talented actress lands top roles. Lynch’s future with the Bond franchise is uncertain, but whether or not she’s the next Bond, her role in No time to die is still historic. A powerful black woman portraying a 007 is a big win and puts naysayers in their place as Hollywood diversifies.
Resurrections trailer proves the Matrix look is still awesome
