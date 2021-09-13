Trevor Noah brings daily show to Times Square as late night TV crowds begin to dwindle

When Trevor Noah takes a new step on Monday night and restarts Comedy Centrals The Daily Show after a hiatus, he can look around and wonder where some of his competitors have gone.

In recent months, WarnerMedia has decided to end its longtime Conan late night show on TBS with Conan OBrien. NBC and late-night host Lilly Singh, a digital entertainment influencer who launched a new show on the network in the wee hours of the morning, have decided to go their separate ways. Noah and his ABC rival Jimmy Kimmel are returning to the air after taking a summer break from training that would have been unheard of in the days of David Letterman and Jay Leno.

Noah is resurfacing tonight in a new Times Square studio that’s located in the downtown headquarters of Comedy Centrals owner ViacomCBS (it may be part of the same venue that also hosts the revamped CBS Mornings morning news program. ; Comedy Central declined to make executives available to discuss changes to the show, which previously took place in a studio on the west side of Manhattan). Comedy Central expects the show to feature some of the most intimate moments Noah showcased when doing the show from his apartment in pandemic conditions, even though the new surroundings give him access to a bustling neighborhood of New York.

Late-night programs gained popularity during Donald Trump’s presidency, offering an insta referendum every night on the Commander-in-Chief’s anti-standard maneuvers and cultural infractions. Corn pandemic sent all shows rushing in new scale models which were cheaper to produce. For months, viewers saw no live crowd cheering Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Fallon, and no celebs climbing into the James Cordens Late Late Show studio or a seat next to Seth Meyers at NBCUniversals headquarters 30 Rockefeller Plaza. One thought that has circulated in night circles is that the networks might seek to preserve some of the lowest production costs they found out in the process.

Indeed, the networks cut back on other parts of the night, which had started to grow as the networks sought to create tailor-made programs for a multitude of different demographics. At various points over the past few years, Netflix and Hulu have sought to step into the game of the wee hours with shows directed by Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman. BET has launched a weekly show run by Robin Thede.

Only a few of the new shows have survived. Comedy Central, which once boasted three late-night shows with some degree of critical acclaim, The Daily Show, The Colbert Report and @midnight, put their full support into an expanded hour-long daily show run by Noah. The network, which launched companion programs starring Larry Wilmore, Jordan Klepper and David Spade, appears to have given up all efforts to find something to pair with Daily. Perhaps the recent merger between Viacom and CBS has something to do with it: why keep running 11:30 a.m. shows on Comedy Central when there are two big-budget late-night shows on CBS that need to catch the viewers?

Meanwhile, shows see new competition from unlikely places. Fox News Channel is showing its 11pm Gutfeld schedule! like a new look at the format for its viewers, who tend to be older than the people who log in to watch Noah, Kimmel, and the like. Yet Gutfeld! has drawn larger crowds than most of the late night mainstays in recent weeks.

As the networks are grappling with the traditional concept of a five-night-a-week program, they are paying new attention to weekly programs that attempt to mimic the spirit of a late-night talk show. John Olivers last week tonight on HBO gave the concept a new boost, followed by Samantha Bees Full Frontal on TBS. Now viewers can also choose the Amber Ruffins program on NBCU Peacock or Showtimes Desus & Mero. Conan OBrien, who is currently the longest-serving host in the late-night slot, is working on a new weekly show set to air on HBO Max.

In an era where more late-night fans are tapping into the shows via viral clips and tracks transmitted via social media, the weekly format appears to have become a popular solution. Some of the executive producers on the different shows started to focus more intensely on YouTube views and other means of feedback other than Nielsen ratings, and maybe with good reason.

At least one regular of the night took advantage of the new trend. Bill Maher moved from Comedy Central to ABC, where he hosted a late-night panel titled Politically Incorrect. Years ago, he went there every week, launching HBO Friday Night in Realtime in 2003 after the backlash from some of his remarks on 9/11 prompted ABC to take him off the airwaves. HBO, however, clearly sees more potential in its weekly format. Last year, the WarnerMedia outlet renewed the show until 2022. And last week, the program was extended until 2024, even though its current contract terms were far from expiring.

