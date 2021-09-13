Fox News reboots crime drama series for Fox Nation – The Hollywood Reporter





The cops is being restarted by Fox News Media. The long-running reality series, which was canceled by Paramount last year following public outrage over George Floyd’s death, has been picked up for the streaming service Fox Nation. Fox Nation has ordered new episodes for season 33 of the show, which follows police officers as they patrol and answer calls. He also picked up 15 episodes from season 32. The cops and another police reality TV show, A&E’s PD live, were canceled last summer as protests against police brutality swept across the country, prompting increased scrutiny of how the police are portrayed in popular media and entertainment programming. The cops had resumed production last fall, with producers Langley Productions saying at the time that they had to fulfill contractual obligations for markets outside the United States. John Langley, the creator of the program and founder of Langley Productions, passed away last June. The Fox broadcast network was The cops‘original house, broadcasting the program regularly since 1989, before moving to Spike TV / Paramount Channel in 2013. The show will debut on Fox Nation on October 1 with new episodes thereafter on Fridays, and Fox News uses its return in a promotion of the service, offering police and other first responders free one-year subscriptions. The The cops the pickup is part of a larger list of first responder-themed programs at Fox Nation. 911: on stage apply the The cops formula for firefighters and paramedics; When seconds count present spectacular rescues recorded on tape; Protect and Serve highlight the good deeds of the police; and Answer the call profile the children of first responders who were killed in the 9/11 attacks. The company will also donate $ 5 for each new subscriber to the Answer The Call charity. PD live, meanwhile, may also be on the verge of some sort of comeback, if host Dan Abrams is to be believed. Abrams written on his personal blog last week that he “together with the producers of the show, did everything possible to bring PD live, or something like that, back on air. At this point, there is – and continues to be – significant interest within the industry to bring the show back. If I could say more without harming the most important cause here, I promise I would.

