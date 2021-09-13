New York Daily News Announces Richard Johnson’s Return to National Gossip Pages | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 13, 2021– The New York Daily News reports the return of Richard Johnson, pioneer of the modern gossip column in another New York tabloid, as the most influential columnist in the Americas. Starting Friday, Johnson will step down from retirement and join The Daily News (where he briefly worked in the early 1990s) to reveal the best-kept secrets and untold scandals of the ruling elite. Its weekly column will be put online on Fridays and printed on Sundays from this Friday. Johnson retired from gossip writing in 2019, nearly 40 years after bringing star power to Page Six from a rival in Crosstown where he established himself as the most formidable and richest gossip reporter from the country. “I am delighted to join the Daily News now that COVID is fading and the city is slowly returning to normal. The city that never sleeps has taken a little nap, but is waking up. There will be plenty to cover in the city. resurgence, says Richard Johnson. “We welcome Richard to the News, our readers will appreciate having a bold behind-the-scenes look at the safe lives of the rich and famous.” said Robert York, editor of the New York Daily News. “Richard Johnson is a treasure, and we are proud to present his wit and commentary on celebrity culture on our sites and in our pages,” said Frank Pine, editor of MediaNews Group and Tribune Publishing. “We are committed to providing our readers with the best news and information, from political and public safety coverage to lifestyle and entertainment. We do this by seeking out talent, skills and creativity. , all that Richard has in abundance. “ View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005537/en/ CONTACT: Cameron Gurley 646 660 8642 [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDITING OF COMMUNICATION BOOKS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Daily New York News Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/13/2021 09:04 / DISC: 09/13/2021 09:04 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005537/en

