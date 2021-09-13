Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s jokes about her sister, Anil Kapoor on trolls
Kangana Ranaut jokes about not wanting a sister in her life anymore: “I’m not going to follow Rangoli anymore”
Actress Kangana Ranaut wowed audiences with her excellent portrayal of actor and politician J Jayalalithaa inThalaïvie, which hit theaters on September 10. The film had also made headlines due to a long-standing feud between manufacturers and multiplex channels over the film’s theatrical release. In a recent interview with RJ Raunac, the actress opened up about her conflicting views, the social media reaction, the differences between the Indian and South Indian film industry, as well as a joke the duo played on her Sister Rangoli Chandel. Read more
“It’s really encouraging” Arjun Kapoor to start health-focused discussion sessions with trainer and dietitian on social media
Actor Arjun Kapoor, who underwent a great body transformation before his Bollywood debut, has always expressed his love for staying fit and working out. From sweating in the gym for hours to playing soccer with friends, he’s done a lot to take care of his physique. Now the actor is ready to start fitness chat sessions on social media to motivate others to get in shape. Read more
Anil Kapoor reacts to online trolls calling him and Sonam Kapoor ‘shameless’
Celebrities are often in the spotlight and become the target of online trolls. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor had a fitting response to one of these trolls. Kapoor recently appeared on a talk show where the host read a nasty comment about the actor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. The online troll called Anil and his daughter Sonam Kapoor “shameless” people who would do anything for money. Read more
“It’s Special” Sonu Sood gets moved after fan pays homage to him with his mother’s sketch; Actor Sweet Note Pens
Actor Sonu Sood, who has always expressed his connection to late mother Saroj, recently took inspiration from his story on Instagram and expressed an unrealized dream. The actor shared a fan-made sketch in honor of his humanitarian work, where the actor’s mother can be seen holding the trophy he won. Read more
Kartik Aaryan concludes “most difficult” climax of upcoming “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” movie
Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor shot for his next two films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. He keeps his Instagram followers informed of updates regarding the films. He recently announced the end of filming for the long-awaited horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa and explained how difficult it was for him. Read more
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM BY KANGANA RANAUT / ANIL KAPOOR
