



Throughout the year, Drake teased his fans with a new album, which he said early on would be called Certified Lover Boy. It was sure to be a hit, but how big? For Drake, a streaming-age titan who took on Kanye West last week, the stakes were high. Now the answer is clear: Certified Lover Boy is a blockbuster, eclipsing everything else released this year, although as a streaming phenomenon it is slightly below Drakes’ own record. In its first week of release, Drakes’ album ranked No. 1 on the Billboards charts with the equivalent of 613,000 US sales, according to MRC Data. That’s more than any title since Taylor Swifts Folklore had 846,000 in July 2020, before a change in the Billboards chart rules disqualified most retail bundles, like giving fans a downloading with the sale of a t-shirt a very effective but contested sales strategy. The Great Strength of Drakes is streaming, and Certified Lover Boy didn’t disappoint. In its first week of release, the 21-song albums recorded 744 million streams in the United States, or roughly 74,000 per minute, far more than any other title. This broke Spotify’s record for most flows in a single day; During the week, Certified Lover Boy songs took 19 of the top 25 on services. (Wests Donda opened with the equivalent of 309,000 sales, including 357 million streams.)

But Certified Lover Boy didn’t quite match the streaming performance of Drakes’ latest studio album, Scorpion, in 2018. In its first week, Scorpion recorded 746 million clicks. The details of the composition of the charts show that Certified Lover Boy is not as close to this record as it seems. When Scorpion came out, Billboard was only counting audio streams; in 2020 it started to integrate audio and video clicks. According to Billboard, the 744 million total streams for Certified Lover Boy include nearly 29 million for videos. Wests Donda, at the top of the charts last week, fell to second place with the equivalent of 141,000 sales, a decrease of 54%. Also this week, veteran British heavy metal band Iron Maiden hit their highest position on the charts with Senjutsu, opening at No.3 with just 3.6 million streams, but 61,000 copies sold as a full package. The groups lasted for two studio albums, The Book of Souls (2015) and The Final Frontier (2010), each went to # 4. (And 1980s classics like Power slave and somewhere in time? They never reached the Top 10.) Olivia Rodrigos Sour is # 4 and Doja Cats Planet Her is # 5.

