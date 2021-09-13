Rashmika Mandannas Majnu Mission in Dhanushs Atrangi Re; 5 Upcoming Southern Bollywood Thrills





Bollywood is one such industry which is popular not only all over India but has fans all over the world. The industry continues to grow with new faces being introduced every year. Speaking of South Indian movies, this too is enjoyed by most of us across India and the South Indian celebrities are gaining popularity and enjoying huge fan base as well. This is perhaps one of the main reasons why Bollywood filmmakers approach actors from the South and present them here. Well, actors like Yash have already made their debut in the Hindi belt with KGF. Today we bring you a list of 5 actors from the South and their upcoming Bollywood movies. Rashmika mandanna Beauty Kannada Rashmika Mandanna is often referred to as the National Crush on social media. She is set to make her Bollywood debut and has signed two big films opposite superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra. The one with Sid is a Mission Majnu spy thriller and the one with Big B is tentatively titled Deadly. Vijay Deverakonda Do you remember Shahid Kapoors, Kabir Singh? Well, this was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda starred in Arjun Reddy and captured the hearts of fans across the country. Well, the actor is set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday in a boxing-based action drama called Liger. Vijay Sethupathi Vijay Sethupathi is a big name in the Kollywood industry. He already enjoys a massive fan base and he is set to take over the Bollywood industry with his next film Mumbaikar. This film is the Bollywood remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram and is directed, written, edited and produced by Santosh Sivan. The actor will star Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedkar in key roles. Dhanush Atrangi Re Dhanush is now a household name even in the Bollywood industry. Fans have seen him perform in Bollywood before and he has delivered brilliant performances in films like Raanjhanaa opposite Sonam Kapoor and Shamitabh. Well, now the Southern star is set to win everyone’s hearts with another great Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re which will star. Sarah Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in key roles with Dhanush. Adivi sesh Known for his world-class thrillers like Kshanam, Goodachari and Evaru, Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in Major, which is inspired by the life of Mumbai hero 11/26 and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He is a bilingual Hindi-Telugu who seeks to be released on the big screens in the summer of 2021. For the ignorant, Adivi Sesh had played the small role of the son of Bhallaldevas (Rana Daggubati) in Baahubali: The Beginning. Now you tell us which movies are you looking forward to? READ ALSO :Saif Ali Khan jokes about having Jeh in second COVID-19 lockdown at Kapil Sharma Show

