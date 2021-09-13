Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series – Deadline

Deadline



As for the nominations of actors in this new category of performers, you can just as easily ignore the part on the anthology or the TV movies. All of the acting nominations, at least this year, are from the limited series (formerly known as the mini-series), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show if not only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-recorded). Go figure it out. The TV Academy struggled with eligibility in some areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted mishmash that doesn’t make sense, shoehorn Hamiltonis here because they couldn’t find another place to put the stars in this video performance shot five years ago. Unfortunately, because of this, some very worthy performances by Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and others were put aside. Here are the main actors who made the cut, and you can scroll down to see my prediction for the winner, as well as the analysis and the winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in those categories.

Paul bettany, WandaVision – Choice of winner

Bettany could have been easily nominated here for her role in the excellent nominated TV movie, Uncle Frank (who was among those surprisingly beaten yesterday by a Dolly Parton Christmas movie), but those movies don’t feature much in the acting categories anymore. WandaVision, on the other hand, was so inventive that he won 23 total nominations, including a nod to Bettany, who not only recreates her Marvel Universe character from Vision, but honors some of the sitcom’s biggest stars. television of all time, including Dick Van Digue. It is a dazzling turn.

Hugh grant, The defeat

Grant should have won this for A very English scandal, but he surpasses that here as a suspected murder doctor in this artful David E. Kelley thriller. Perhaps because it came out earlier in the season, this popular water cooler series didn’t go down well with TV Academy voters, but they haven’t forgotten about Grant – he’s a choice. by default possible to also honor the whole series. It certainly showed that he was as skilled in intense dramatic roles as he was in light comedy.

Ewan McGregor, Halston

With all the competition, it’s no surprise that Ryan Murphy’s Netflix limited series has been overlooked, but it would have been shocking if McGregor’s superbly layered portrayal of his title icon hadn’t landed on this list. It enveloped the style, wit, and tragic decline of the eponymous fashion designer like no one else could.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

It is difficult to measure the performance of Hamilton against those created directly for television. There’s no question that the man behind this landmark Broadway production, as well as his performance in the original Broadway cast, is phenomenal and certainly deserved his Tony nomination, but he doesn’t quite fall into that category. It’s not Miranda’s fault, it’s the Academy’s fault.

Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton

He beat Miranda when he faced her in the corresponding category at the Tonys more than five years ago for that same performance preserved. It’s likely he’ll garner more Emmy votes as well, but it seems unlikely that most Emmy voters will just want to dab the Tonys.

EXPECTED WINNER: PAUL BETTANY, WANDAVISION. This category is somewhat unpredictable and can go either way. I wouldn’t be surprised to see McGregor pull it off, but Bettany’s work in WandaVision (who with his 23 nominations is obviously popular with the Academy as a whole) also represents a large part of television history itself, and he has the added benefit of seeing many voters in addition to his outstanding performance in Uncle Franck.

EXCEPTIONAL SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR FILM

Hamilton dominates this category, as voters chose to nominate Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos for the performances they delivered five years ago, just before the cast of the original Broadway cast ended. The show was recorded, however expertly by Thomas Kail, but they fall into another category that the Academy failed to create. ousting some truly deserving actors such as the cast of The Underground Railroad, Donald Sutherland in The defeat, Brendan Gleeson in Comey’s rule and more.

Of the three others who managed to survive the Hamilton invasion, Thomas Brodie-Sangster in The Queen’s Gambit, Paapa Essiedu in I can destroy you, and Evan Peters in Mare from Easttown would all be deserving winners. Awesome sweep, there’s no other word for it folks, The Queen’s Gambit with 9 wins over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, that could mean it could continue in the acting categories. Creative Arts Queen’s Gambit Blowout has given us no indication of his support in the larger Emmy branch of artists, but it’s clear that if these 9 wins represent a larger trend, look for Brodie-Sangster to be swept away by the tide. However, as good as he was, it really is Peters’ complex trick that is in a class of its own. Rarely have I seen such a failed actor and character and spoken once they were no longer physically on the show, but that was definitely the case once Peters’ Det. Colin Zabel had left Easttown.

EXPECTED WINNER: EVAN PETERS, MARE OF EASTTOWN