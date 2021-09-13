Conor McGregor brawls with Machine Gun Kelly at MTV VMAs





UFC star Conor McGregor and Machine Gun frontman Kelly had an altercation Sunday night that nearly turned physical. McGregor and Kelly were both on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn when things got tough. McGregor could be seen in videos of Kelly, who was being held by security and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. Seconds later, McGregor was escorted, but other videos caught him throwing a cocktail at Kelly. It is not known exactly what sparked the conflict and, at the moment, neither side is saying. TMZ reported as McGregor approached Kelly to say hello, Kelly said something inaudible, then Kelly’s security attempted to push McGregor away. McGregor took offense, according to TMZ, and that’s when the situation escalated. An early report from TMZ said McGregor asked Kelly for a photo and Kelly refused, which McGregor’s spokeswoman Karen Kessler denied in a statement to ESPN. “Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a photo, nor was he the cause of this incident,” Kessler wrote in the statement. “He doesn’t know Machine Gun Kelly, other than seeing Conor’s fight last July.” Conor McGregor can be seen in the background with Machine Gun Kelly (right) and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, speaking on the red carpet. EPA / JASON CHARCOAL McGregor downplayed the situation in an interview later with Entertainment Tonight, saying “I just got here” and he doesn’t know what happened. “Nothing happened with me,” McGregor said. “I only fight real fighters. People who actually fight. I sure don’t fight the little white rappers in Vanilla Ice. I don’t even know the guy, I don’t know anything about him except that he’s with him. Megan Fox. “ Kelly, 31, was asked about what happened in a red carpet interview and he made a noise with his mouth, hit the microphone with his hand and walked away. McGregor, 33, is currently rehabilitating a broken leg in Los Angeles. He was injured at UFC 264 on July 10 in a loss to Dustin Poirier, an event Kelly attended with Fox at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor, the biggest star in UFC history, is the first UFC fighter to hold two belts from different weight divisions simultaneously, but he’s lost three of his last four. In recent years, McGregor has had several run-ins with the law, including one at the Barclays Center. In April 2018, McGregor and 20 men stormed the Barclays loading dock after a day of UFC media searching for McGregor’s rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. During this altercation, McGregor threw a metal cart through the window of a bus filled with UFC fighters. He was arrested for assault and criminal mischief. McGregor struck a plea deal and was ordered to do community service and take an anger management course.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/32203025/conor-mcgregor-gets-scuffle-machine-gun-kelly-mtv-vmas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos