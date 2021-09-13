Actress Asia Kate Dillon explains in layman’s terms why gender rewards need to go in the trash





Non-binary actress Asia Kate Dillon said the acting awards should do away with gender categories so everyone can be represented. Not everyone identifies in the binary, they said Hollywood journalists Podcast Hollywood remix. And if we are trying to reward art that is representative of everyone, then we have to represent everyone, and abolishing gender rewards is part of the change that has to happen. Numerous awards ceremonies, including the Berlin Film Festival and the Emmy Award, have taken steps to include non-binary people in recent years. Dillon plays Taylor, the very first non-binary main character of a television series, in an American television series Billion. They are one of Hollywood’s foremost non-binary actors and a strong advocate for queer and trans people. The role changed lives, including, as they said on the podcast, theirs. When I met the character breakup for Taylor, and he said something nonbinary female happened where it all lined up for me, Dillon said. I always felt non-binary, before I had the language to design or communicate what it was to others. And if Taylor, if this fictional character can exist in this fictional world and was brave enough to get up, dress, and step out into the world and be who he really is, then so can I. Whatever hope Taylor gave to others once Taylor appeared on screen, Taylor first gave me that hope and self-esteem. The question of gendered price categories is also present in music. Dillons comments come after British pop star Will Young called for the BRIT Awards to address the delicate issue of gender categories, which exclude non-binary artists. The BRITs have announced their intention to remove the categories for top gendered performers in 2019, but there have been no changes at this time. Organizers said the categories were under review in May 2021, after non-binary singer Sam Smith spoke about theirs. exclusion, but this broader consultation was necessary to make sure we got it right. The story continues Billions, which is a popular hedge fund drama, come back this month with the five remaining episodes of season five. The first seven episodes of season five aired from May 2020, as they were filmed before production was forced to stop due to the pandemic. The first of those premiered on September 5 via a streaming service Show time in the United States and on September 8 via Atlantic sky and NOW UK.

