‘Ted Lasso’ Stars and Writers Get Big Season 3 Salaries – The Hollywood Reporter

AFC Richmond may have been relegated at the end of the first season, but the cast, producers and writers of Ted lasso have scored their own big promotions.

Several sources tell Hollywood journalist that the stars – from Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis to the last player on Richmond’s list – of Apple TV + ‘s Emmy-nominated comedy recently embarked on a series of contract renegotiations with Ted lasso producers Warner Bros. Television who gave them significant salary increases.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence is also seeking a raise from the five-year, eight-figure global deal he signed with Warners in late 2018, before Ted lasso become an award-winning cultural sensation by Peabody for the studio where his Doozer banner has been based since 2011.

Writers on Ted Lasso, who won 20 Emmy nominations, including a standout comedy series and a pair of written mentions on their way to link Joy as the most nominated freshman show, also scored significant salary increases. Negotiations with the writers include separate deals for Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), who each wrote multiple episodes of the series and also executive producers.

Ted lasso is the latest breakout show to renegotiate the deals after season two (other recent examples include Strange things and It’s us). While Apple handed in a renewal at the start of the third season last October – and before the series returned to production for its second season – renegotiations with the writers briefly delayed the opening of the season room. three. Sources claim that rich new deals with all the writers – who were set to start work in August – were made over the weekend ahead of the new start date of September 13. Sources say the Writers’ Room officially started work on September 13 on the third season. Further delays could have compromised Apple’s intention to bring Ted lasso back in the summer of 2022 after the return of the second season on July 23 with six times the audiences than his debut on the series a year ago. (Apple, like other streamers, doesn’t release traditional audience data.) Production is slated to begin in January.

Sudeikis, according to sources, has already made a deal for season three that will earn him around $ 1 million per episode. The sum also includes the creator’s fees and remuneration for his role as chief writer and executive producer of the series. The deal, which also covers the two additional episodes of the current second season, is up from the $ 250,000 to $ 300,000 per episode he earned for seasons one and two. This agreement was negotiated before Ted lasso created to rave reviews. The series – based on a 2013 NBC Sports short starring Sudeikis – was developed by the star alongside Lawrence, Hunt and writer Joe Kelly. Ted lasso currently has a 95% and 91% rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com and is a co-production between Warners and Universal TV.

Sources say negotiations have been going on for about a month with members of the central cast, including Emmy nominees Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Goldstein, Juno Temple (Keeley) and Hunt, all of whom have earned raises that take them from $ 50,000 to $ 75,000 they earned. per episode for seasons one and two in the territory from $ 125,000 to $ 150,000. Sources claim that Waddingham, Temple and Goldstein have already struck rich new deals for season three, joining Sudeikis. Goldstein also negotiated a second salary for his role as the show’s writer and executive producer, with Hunt doing the same. (Goldstein explained how he went from writing about the series to playing Roy Kent in a July interview with TV Top 5Other actor deals are also expected to close in the coming weeks as Warners and Apple consolidate a new licensing deal, with the latter bearing the extra costs of the show.

As for Lawrence, the prolific writer-producer (Scrubs, Cougar Town, Spin City), is on the hunt for a rich new contract that could admit him to the increasingly crowded nine-figure club with other prolific showrunners like Shonda Rhimes, Greg Berlanti and Alex Kurtzman. Lawrence’s latest deal with Warners – for whom he’s previously delivered short-lived broadcast shows like Not datable, rush hour and Cavalier Whiskey – was negotiated before the streaming wars began, as platforms such as HBO Max, Apple, and Peacock had yet to launch. The eight-figure chord also does not reflect the resounding success of Ted Lasso, which has become Apple’s signature series. Historically, creators could expect lucrative back-end deals like syndication and international sales. With streaming having eliminated those revenue streams, Lawrence’s camp, sources say, are looking to update the deal and secure a large upfront payment while extending their tenure with the studio. Such an extension would help compensate for the loss of Ted lasso and better reflect its value to the studio and its sibling streamer, HBO Max. Lawrence’s case is also helped by his ability to juggle multiple projects. Sources say that by the end of the year, Lawrence could have at least five shows on the air. He has already Clone high and Class leader to HBO Max and recently upgraded Bad monkey starring Vince Vaughan at Apple, along with other high-profile shows slated to be announced soon that are also helping negotiations for his new deal with Warners.

As the Ted lasso actors and writers negotiated with the studio, Warners is also looking to Apple, a friend of talents, to cover the rapidly rising costs of producing the comedy. Linear rights to Ted lasso – which Warners retained as part of its initial agreement with Apple to Ted lasso – would be at the center of the negotiations. Warners, sources say, wants Apple to cover growing production expenses Ted lasso as part of its cost-plus agreement while retaining these linear rights. Apple, sources say, is interested in keeping Ted lasso exclusively and possibly by buying back the linear rights that could see the studio rehearsals of the favorite “Football is life” on linear networks like TNT, TBS and The CW. Sources claim that the current deal allows Warners to air the comedy a few years after season three ends. These linear rights would be a godsend for Warners and help generate revenue for a show that many believe has not been very profitable for the studio despite its status as a cultural phenomenon. (Several insiders say Warners could have accelerated the launch of merchandising that would have generated additional revenue for the series they co-own with passive partner Universal TV.) Apple, meanwhile, does not want to see its gem of a the crown on no other platform. in addition to his own as the streamer, like others, seeks to retain their original content on an exclusive basis to help attract and retain paying subscribers while building an impressive roster of original titles (see The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Mythic Quest). Delaying the linear launch is also on the table in discussions, per sources.

The uncertain future of Ted lasso beyond season three. Sudeikis, who has already won a Golden Globe and is the frontrunner to claim an Emmy win this month for his role as unabashedly optimistic head coach, has been open to only consider a three-season run for Ted lasso. “It’s called the iMoney truck”, Sudeikis joked in a June interview with THAT ONE when asked about the future of the show. “But the story that’s being told – this three-season arc – is one that I see, know and understand. I’m glad they’re willing to pay for these three seasons. As for what happens after that, who knows? I do not know.”

Sources say Lawrence, Warners and Apple would all like Ted lasso to continue well beyond a third season and that the new actor agreements also include options for subsequent seasons. Ultimately, the future of the series depends on Sudeikis, a father of two who spends six or seven months a year filming the series in London. “You have two companies competing for a successful trade show,” notes one insider. “Are you paying a higher premium? Does the series last more than three seasons? If not, no. If so, yes. The linear rights are huge; what are linear rights worth for a 34 episode program? “

Representatives for Warners, Apple, Sudeikis and Lawrence, among others, declined to comment.