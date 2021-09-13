Cedar Fair Hires Ty Tastepe as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer | Business

SANDUSKY, Ohio – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 13, 2021–

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional theme parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced that Ty Tastepe has joined the company in the newly created role of Senior Vice President and information director. He will be based at the company’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will report to President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.

New CIO Ty Tastepe brings to Cedar Fair more than two decades of experience in digital transformation programs with global entertainment and hospitality brands Universal, Hilton and Disney. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ty brings considerable skills and experience to our team, having delivered large-scale digital transformation programs for global brands such as Universal Parks and Resorts, Hilton Hotels and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Zimmerman said. This experience will be important as we continue to invest in consumer-facing technologies focused on optimizing the guest and associate experience and improving customer satisfaction. In addition, we have placed a high priority on continuing to strengthen our enterprise-wide systems, the control environment behind those systems, and data security in general. I have no doubts that Ty will help us achieve our goals in each of these areas.

Prior to joining Cedar Fair, Tastepe served for more than two years as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Digital for Altard State, a fast growing Tennessee-based fashion retailer with more than 120 stores. in over 30 states. There he was responsible for all digital and technology investments, delivery and revenue growth. Prior to that, Tastepe spent nearly two decades implementing large-scale digital transformation programs at global entertainment and hospitality brands such as Universal Parks and Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. During his six years at Universal, he helped transform the digital customer experience with one of the largest technology investments in the company’s history. At Hilton, he led the development of a roadmap for the next generation reservation system and led the delivery of the technology for the launch of a new customer loyalty program and a new website. . From 2001 to 2011, Tastepe held technological leadership roles in Disney Parks including global sales and travel operations, revenue management and marketing. He obtained an MBA from the University of Villanova and obtained a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional operators of entertainment complexes in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission of making people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the company owns and operates 13 properties, including 11 theme parks, four separate outdoor water parks and resorts totaling more than 2,300 rooms. and over 600 luxury motorhome pitches. Cedar Fairs Parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

